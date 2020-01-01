The new rules of golf were adopted in 2019, now is the time to take strong action against slow play, says Ewen Murray | Golf news





Dropping the ball from knee height was one of the many new rules introduced last year

Ewen Murray praises the multitude of new golf rules in 2019 as a success, but now is the time for the authorities to harden in the slow game …

The new rules that came into force in early 2019 were thought a lot, and many of the regulations were valid for four years. One of the goals was to simplify many of the Golf Rules, and I think that R,amp;A and USGA did a pretty good job with that.

Li Haotong was severely penalized in Dubai

Some caused controversy, including the drop to the knee, which I don't like but I fully understand the reason behind this. But the one I really didn't like was the new term "penalty area,quot;. For me, the penalty areas are for people like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Harry Kane, and it's a term that often cost me to leave when I was live.

I think, in general, everyone adopted the new rules. There would always be some initial problems such as those encountered with the unfortunate Li Haotong in Dubai. He was a victim of the new regulations that prohibit caddies from helping with the lineup, but I felt I had overcome it on that final green.

Rickie Fowler was a high profile victim of the new fall rule, when he accidentally fell from shoulder height in Mexico and turned a five into a seven. Of course, some players adapted to the new rules faster than others, and it could be argued that younger golfers found it easier than many of the more established professionals.

Rickie Fowler was penalized for falling from shoulder height in Mexico

But in general, R,amp;A and USGA will consider the new rules as a success and a move in the right direction. Many of the new rules were introduced to help combat the scourge of slow play, but although the pace of play was slightly better on the European Tour, the same cannot be said for the PGA Tour.

Of all the new rules introduced, the one that was missing were the toughest punishments for the slow game. The guidelines are that players should hit within 40 or 45 seconds, but that's all they seem to be today: guidelines.

I think Li Haotong's penalty in Dubai was unfair and extremely severe, particularly when we saw Bryson DeChambeau taking two minutes to hit a nine-iron routine from the middle of the street at the beginning of the tournament. It was not a difficult shot, so taking such a long time on that shot was ridiculous, even more so when he explained that the air density was different in that particular part of the course!

I think the slow game is selfish, and it is unfair to the fastest players who want to play within the time guidelines and have to adjust their pace due to pedestrian playmates. It should be otherwise. The occasional penalty is awarded when players leave position, but with so many slow players on the field, that rarely happens.

Bryson DeChambeau taking two minutes in a routine shot in Dubai was ridiculous

The time to reaffirm a long time ago, and the only way to deal with this is with criminal shots. That will hurt more than a miserable fine.

Matt Fitzpatrick described the slow game as a "trap," and I don't think that statement is too strong. Matt is a young boy and likes to move on. He gets his yard, measures the lie and the wind, takes out a stick and leaves.

If we want a level playing field for each professional tournament, regardless of the Tour, everyone should play at the same pace. Those who should not be penalized.

& # 39; Slow play is cheating & # 39; Matt Fitzpatrick hits the beat of the game and demands tougher penalties

One of the worst examples in 2019 was the Genesis Open on the outskirts of Los Angeles. Seeing JB Holmes take about six hours for his final round was thorough. He did not have the concept of "golf ready," and there were many occasions when he was the last to play, his glove was still in his pocket and he had not begun the process of preparing to hit his shot when it was his turn.

Let's be absolutely clear about this: it is not space science. When you look at the rules in the future, golf's governing bodies must make the eradication of slow play a goal No 1. The big problem is that young people who look at home will see a leading professional who takes time for a throw or putt, and they will model themselves.

The rhythm of JB Holmes' game at the Genesis Open was thorough

All global Tours should meet and end this problem sooner rather than later. You are notified for the first offense, after that it is a criminal shot, and if you do it again, the penalty should be doubled. That is my solution, and I think it is the only way to improve the pace of play to an acceptable level.

Two of the fastest professionals in the game are Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, and the fact that they are ranked number 1 and 2 in the world is surely not a coincidence. McIlroy said during the year that if the game rhythm rules were applied firmly, it would "weaken the pack," and it was hard not to agree with that.

It can be done, just look at how many players suddenly accelerate if there is a possibility that the game will be suspended due to the dim light and face a race against time to complete their rounds instead of having to return early the next morning.

Two of the fastest players in the game are the first two in the world rankings

Kevin Na is another who has often been accused of playing too slow, but managed to play the last 18 holes of the 2016 Tour Championship in less than two hours. And he literally ran between shots in the last holes, and made birdie in the last four!

The longer you take charge of a shot, the more time there will be for negative thoughts to come in, but the most important reason to take strong action against slow players is the impact it has on faster professionals.

We thought a lot about all the changes we saw last year, now is the time for authorities to address the one that escaped. All the new rules were improvements, in my opinion, and my only complaint is the slow game.

I just don't see any need at all.