The lesson of an Albanian earthquake: the Balkans are not ready for the big one

The country does not have enough engineers and experts to assess all damaged properties and even when the risk is known, the cost of making the necessary repairs is often prohibitive in one of the poorest countries in Europe.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Edi Rama said the government was reshaping the budget to help deal with the crisis, but international support was desperately needed.

"It is simply humanly impossible to do this alone," he said.

While Albania continues to wobble, others in the region are seizing the moment to sound an alarm.

Walking through the streets of the old city of Bucharest, visitors with a good eye will see red circles, just above the line of the eye, in hundreds of buildings.

They were placed there by engineers to classify the buildings with the highest risk in case of seismic activity.

In the Romanian capital alone, 349 structures were considered with the greatest risk and are likely to collapse in a major earthquake. Many of them are apartment complexes. Hundreds of other buildings are expected to suffer significant structural damage.

And those are just the ones that have been inspected.

"We are only talking about 300 buildings in danger of collapse in Bucharest," said Matei Sumbasacu, founder of Re: Rise, the first non-governmental organization in Romania focused on reducing seismic risk. ‘‘ We know another 1,600 buildings, and we don't know how many others there are. But we are pretending that we need to survey them again because, who knows, maybe they were strengthened in the last 25 years. "