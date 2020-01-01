The lesson of an Albanian earthquake: the Balkans are not ready for the big one

By Marc Santora, Gillet kit Y
DURRES, Albania – Still bleeding, the wound on his hand covered in dirty gauze, Xhafer Ahmetaj examined the mountain of rubble where his friends had been buried after an earthquake last month.
Only one teenager was taken alive. Eight other members of the Lala family, including two young children, died in the 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Ahmetaj, 79, a former military officer, saw the devastation and shook his head.
Nature, in its most violent form, was to blame. But so were people in their most greedy form.
"If you had seen this place when it was a swamp, a place where people came to fish, you would not think that houses could have been built here," Ahmetaj said. However, they were built, the construction often compromised by corruption, in a pattern that is repeated in Albania, a small Balkan nation.
the The November 26 earthquake in Albania killed 51 people, sent hundreds to hospitals and left thousands of people homeless. As the shock recedes, the tragedy offers a severe warning for a region that has been devastated by much more powerful earthquakes in the past and experts warn that it is not prepared for the next big event.
From Bucharest in Romania to Sofia in Bulgaria and in the Balkan nations in southeastern Europe, successive governments have failed to address the risks posed by ancient buildings.
Or they encouraged the creation of booms in the 1990s, during the transition from communism to capitalism, in which security norms often moved to the background.
The result is that millions of people live in homes that probably do not survive a major earthquake, experts say.
Driving through the most affected areas after the recent earthquake in Albania, the magnitude of the challenge was evident. The earthquake made poorly constructed buildings even more vulnerable, exposing tens of thousands to possible future dangers.
The country does not have enough engineers and experts to assess all damaged properties and even when the risk is known, the cost of making the necessary repairs is often prohibitive in one of the poorest countries in Europe.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Edi Rama said the government was reshaping the budget to help deal with the crisis, but international support was desperately needed.
"It is simply humanly impossible to do this alone," he said.
While Albania continues to wobble, others in the region are seizing the moment to sound an alarm.
Walking through the streets of the old city of Bucharest, visitors with a good eye will see red circles, just above the line of the eye, in hundreds of buildings.
They were placed there by engineers to classify the buildings with the highest risk in case of seismic activity.
In the Romanian capital alone, 349 structures were considered with the greatest risk and are likely to collapse in a major earthquake. Many of them are apartment complexes. Hundreds of other buildings are expected to suffer significant structural damage.
And those are just the ones that have been inspected.
"We are only talking about 300 buildings in danger of collapse in Bucharest," said Matei Sumbasacu, founder of Re: Rise, the first non-governmental organization in Romania focused on reducing seismic risk. ‘‘ We know another 1,600 buildings, and we don't know how many others there are. But we are pretending that we need to survey them again because, who knows, maybe they were strengthened in the last 25 years. "
"This is criminal," he added, "and we are telling this to the people inside the buildings."
He is so passionate about the subject that he has tattooed on his right forearm the seismic data of an earthquake that shook the country in 1977.
Still, memories of past tragedies have a way of fading away.
Romania has experienced two devastating earthquakes in the twentieth century. In 1940, an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck in Vrancea, in eastern Romania, and caused widespread destruction.
Then, on March 4, 1977, an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck in the same region. The shock waves that followed destroyed more than 30 high-rise buildings in Bucharest, almost 160 kilometers away. It is estimated that 1,578 people died and approximately 11,000 were injured.
Was One of the worst natural disasters in modern Romanian history and led to a series of reforms.
Professor Radu Vacareanu, rector of the Technical University of Civil Engineering in Bucharest, said that no country was really ready for a large-scale earthquake, except perhaps Japan.
Since its 1977 earthquake, Romania has implemented good technical regulations, with a fairly rigorous application, he said.
But the progress in the modernization of some of the private buildings with the highest risk has not been as good as expected, he said, "mainly due to the complicated ownership."
"It has buildings with many owners of different apartments and it is very difficult, almost impossible in some situations, to reach a consensus," Vacareanu said.
If a similar earthquake occurred today, he said, the losses in terms of buildings affected and people killed would be "at least as high as in 1977,quot;.
"We have buildings here in Bucharest that were affected by the 1940 earthquake and then the 1977 earthquake and the 1986 earthquake," he said. "The damage accumulates from one to another."
Mr. Sumbasacu, of Re: Rise, said the government was underestimating the risk.
"We had an earthquake simulation exercise in 2018, and they said more than 4,000 people died," he said. “If the authorities say that we will have 4,000 victims and that they have the role of calming the population, you can imagine the real scope and magnitude. We can easily pass the 10,000 mark for the death toll. ”
In Romania, older buildings often represent the greatest risk. But in other countries, such as Albania, it is the most recent construction that worries many experts.
When a relatively mild magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook Bulgaria in 1986, the damage far exceeded what could have been expected.
In the small town of Strazhitsain, in the north of the country, dozens of houses were destroyed and most of those left standing were considered unsafe to occupy.
Thousands were left homeless.
Since 2007, when Bulgaria joined the European Union, construction in the country has had to meet the requirements of the earthquake resistance block.
However, much of the construction dates back to the communist era, when the authorities responded to urgent housing needs by erecting giant residential complexes with prefabricated panels.
Built correctly and with proper maintenance, such structures may not present a huge risk. But often that was not the case.
Then, in the 1990s, after the collapse of communism, speculators rushed and construction exploded.
Peter Pavlov, director of the Center for Seismic Engineering at the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy of Sofia, said that while he believes that the country is better prepared than some of its neighbors, there are still big questions, especially regarding new stocks of buildings
"Some of the ground floors of those buildings became shops and added an additional floor at the top of the building that could be considered an earthquake hazard," he explained in a telephone interview, just a few hours before a trip to Albania to assess if some of the homes damaged by the earthquake in November could be habitable again.
Pavlov called for the creation of a national seismic laboratory whose task would be to test the strength of the buildings.
The initiative echoed the warnings of a recent World Bank report, which described the lack of knowledge about the seismic safety of old residential buildings in Bulgaria as "a pressing issue."
Driving along the Adriatic coast, from northern Dalmatia in Croatia through Montenegro and south to Albania, the results of changes in tectonic plates over the ages can be seen in the stunning landscape of mountains that rise steeply above the Adriatic Sea, as if they were ejected from the earth.
That landscape is still forming, which represents a long stretch of the Balkan coast susceptible to tremor.
"The Earth is constantly shaking here," said Professor Bozidar S. Pavicevic. Dubrovnik visitors receive quick information on how the tragedy helped shape the famous city after a 1667 earthquake nearly razed the magnificent walled city, burying thousands of people and causing fires that lasted for weeks.
Pavicevic, 86, had his "first encounter with destruction,quot; during the 1963 Skopje earthquake, which left more than 1,000 people dead and hundreds of thousands homeless.
The tragedy provoked the decades-long study of the civil engineer and the fierce defense of taking seismic activity into account when considering new buildings, infrastructure and urban plans.
The nascent field flourished after a wave of devastating earthquakes that hit the former Yugoslavia, beginning with Skopje and ending with an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 focused on Montenegro in 1979, which affected almost the entire Adriatic coast.
"That was a completely new category," Pavicevic said of the earthquake, which he experienced near his epicenter outside the Montenegrin capital.
At that time, he was the director of the Institute of Urban Planning and Projects of Montenegro, making him a key figure in coordinating the response of the former Yugoslav Republic, along with the help of the United States Geological Survey.
"Finally we saw the phenomenal impact of an extended earthquake over a wide area," he said, counting the damage of $ 4.5 billion, equivalent to approximately four years of gross domestic product of the small republic.
"It was then that the seismic risk became something included in the urban and spatial plans," he said.
These twentieth-century earthquakes turned the Balkans into a Petri dish to study plate tectonics. However, Mr. Pavicevic is concerned that the Balkans have ignored his own seismic history and the lessons he teaches.
It is a feeling shared by other experts in the region, including Mr. Sumbasacu in Romania.
"We need more courage, we need more political courage, because someone must be open about it," he said. "We need to accept our vulnerability."
Marc Santora reported from Albania, Kit Gillet from Romania and Joe Orovic from Croatia. Boryana Dzhambazova contributed from Bulgaria.