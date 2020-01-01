The inconsistent LA Clippers are & # 39; playing for the playoffs & # 39; | NBA News

The LA Clippers have alternated wins and losses in their last nine games, but NBA TV Gametime analysts believe that this inconsistency is not a concern and that the team is "playing for the playoffs."

Speaking after the Clippers overcame poor performance in the first half to achieve a 105-87 victory on New Year's Eve over the Sacramento Kings, Paul George said about the shape of the Clippers: "That's indicative of a team with New players are still trying to adapt.

"We probably have a game to our credit where everyone has been healthy. We are still learning from each other. Our winning streak will arrive, sooner rather than later, I think."

NBA analysts Gametime Candace Parker, Grant Hill and Isiah Thomas agreed with George's assessment of his team, although Parker admitted he was surprised by his inconsistency in his last nine games.

"It's not a problem that we thought the Clippers were going to have," Parker said. "They have a list of boys who have developed their career playing hard. It has a lot to do with load management and limited game time. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have an average of less than 30 minutes per game."

"I think (head coach) Doc (Rivers) knows what he is doing in terms of preparing the boys. They are third in the West and do not fight for victories, but, in February, if they still have problems with the ups and downs. failed games and defensive effort, then you start worrying. Right now, they're sitting pretty and right where they want to be. "















Hill agreed with Parker's opinion. "The bottom line is that the Clippers are playing for the playoffs," he said.

"The regular season, they want to overcome it by making sure their players are healthy, fresh and at their best, a bit like the playbook we saw with Toronto last year."

"(The Clippers) have guys who are capable, guys who can go shoot. Kawhi Leonard tells you what he wants to do. The same with Paul George. You throw Lou Williams there and his chemistry with Montrezl Harrell, you have four players who they can do it, on the other hand, they also defend, with the ability to change and defend multiple positions.

"I'm not worried (about the Clippers) because they have veteran boys. They are looking at the big picture and playing for the playoffs. When we get to the end of the regular season, I think they will click on all the cylinders." "It's just getting there and making sure they are healthy."

Two-time NBA champion Thomas said he expected the Clippers' elite defensive talent to come to light in the postseason.

"When you have the three best perimeter defenders in a team, Patrick Beverley, George and Leonard, the defense leads and wins championships," he said.

"When the time comes for the playoffs, when most of these teams depend on the three-point shot, those three defenders can limit the opponents' ability to shoot and can also score when they need to score."

