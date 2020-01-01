The first Hong Kong rally of 2020 ends in clashes | Hong Kong protests News

Hong Kong – Determined to take their fight to the new year, protesters began 2020 with a march from the city's central park.

Thousands of protesters, mostly dressed in a characteristic black outfit, began peacefully along the six-lane main road from Victoria Park to the downtown commercial district.

"Do not fear persecution! Free all political prisoners!" they shouted. "Investigate police brutality!"

About three hours later, clashes broke out. Police fired tear gas, deployed water cannons and began a wave of arrests: about 400 protesters were arrested at dusk.

Organizers urged protesters to leave after police revoked permission to leave.

Wednesday's march was led by some of the district councilors who took an oath only a few hours earlier.

They were taken office in late November after almost 1.7 million voters gave an overwhelming victory to the so-called pro-democratic camp with a record 71 percent stake.

Anti-government protesters sit down after being arrested during a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong (Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters)

There are no signs of public anger diminishing

Although freedom of assembly is enshrined in the Hong Kong constitution itself, an ordinance inherited from the colonial era requires a police no-objection letter for marches of more than 30 people.

In recent months, the police have rejected requests for such letters, citing clashes in previous meetings.

Still, many of the protesters on Wednesday ignored the dispersion order and continued marching.

"I went out to show support," Popz Au, 36, told Al Jazeera. "I will continue as long as I can. Otherwise, there will be no hope for our city."

Last June, two marches that each attracted between one and two million people forced Executive President Carrie Lam to file a controversial extradition bill that sparked the protests, which have since become a large-scale movement for greater democracy in semi-autonomous territory. .

Although the extradition bill was finally withdrawn four months later in October, public anger has remained intense, fueled by Lam's refusal to address the other demands of the protesters.

These include an independent investigation into the alleged police brutality; amnesty for the more than 1,000 people accused of crimes arising from the protests; a retraction of the police claim that protesters are guilty of riots; and universal suffrage to elect the legislature and the full chief executive.

At midnight local time (4:00 p.m. GMT), Hong Kong Watch, a UK-based advocacy group, issued an open letter signed by 40 parliamentarians, religious leaders and other prominent figures from 18 countries, including Canada, Germany, India and Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea and the United States.

They asked Lam to respond to the protesters' demands for an independent investigation into the police and the right to choose their successor and all legislators.

Devout Catholic, Lam was last seen in public attending Christmas Mass with her family and visiting the police headquarters, delivering boxed lunches.

Protest anniversaries

Hong Kong citizens have a tradition of protesting on certain anniversaries.

June 4 is remembered as the date of the 1989 repression against student protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. July 1 marks the day the former British colony returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. Both dates have long been marked on the calendar of city activism.

New Year's Day is a recent addition, with the first march convened in the early morning of 2010 for the right to vote for the position of executive head of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Before stopping the march by order of the authorities, the organizers estimated the participation in more than one million, compared to the police figure of 60,000 people.

Either count made Wednesday's event the biggest New Year march in Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million.

"I am here today because I cannot bear to think that our younger generations can face a future of perpetual struggle for their freedoms and rights," said Jackson Chan, 30, when he arrived at the center, the intended destination of the march.

"The resolution of my new year is for our government to offer a resolution to our demands," Chan said.