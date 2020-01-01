The exact moment when Tom Hanks became a national treasure

Shutterstock; Getty Images / E! Illustration
Tom Hanks He has had nothing less than an illustrious film career, one that will be celebrated wholeheartedly with kind words from famous friends and movie clips in abundance at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday when he is awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Really, Hollywood Foreign Press is catching up: the 63-year-old actor has already received the AFI Life Achievement Award, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
And to think that it all started with He knows you're alone.
Hanks only has about four minutes of time in front of the screen in the 1980 low-budget horror movie that served as his film debut that summer. But even a national treasure has to start with a small deposit in the bank, right?
Because at some point between playing Elliot, the psychiatrist who is pretentiously interested in "the emotion of fear,quot; and sailing with the Obama and relaxing like Mr. Rogers in A beautiful day in the neighborhood, Tom Hanks became not only a full movie star, but also a symbol of …
Something great, frankly. Or even beyond that. Something better.
Or as your End line Y Forrest Gump co-star Sally Field he described it to The New York Times recently: "Once in a lifetime, Tom."
But that was not always the case. Not that it has been perceived as less than good, that has been Hanks' biggest selling point, which is the genuinely nice guy he seems to be and that is extraordinarily free of scandals for a man who has enjoyed a four-decade career , but in a moment He was simply a nice and funny guy in the movies. It's not a funny or funny slap, but sweet and funny.
"There is no great mystery about me," Hanks said. Oprah Winfrey for the September 2001 issue of OR magazine. "What I do is glamorous and has a lot of unbearable attention. But real work requires the same discipline and passion as any job you love, whether it's a good pipe installer or a highly creative artist."
Let's say Hanks started as a good pipe installer, making an attempt to Friends of the soul (the short-lived comedy in which he and Peter Scolari spent half the time dressed as a woman to live in an apartment building for women only); stealing scenes from Michael J. Fox as an alcoholic uncle Ned in Family ties; playing a solid romantic protagonist in the comedy of man and mermaid Splash; and then stealing hearts like a literal big boy in Big, for which he won his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 1989.
The series of extravagant comedies he made in the late 80s also included The & # 39; Burbs, Turner & Hooch Y Joe against the volcano, and is a testament to all the goodwill he had accumulated so far that his career did not end when he was widely defamed Bonfire of the vanities It came out in 1990.
But critical and box office setbacks happen to the best, and Hanks entered the 1990s as one of the best.
In his support turn stealing the scene as manager of a women's baseball team in 1992 A league of their Own, the he bellowed memorably, among other things, "There is no crying in baseball!" And so Nora Ephron directed it and Meg Ryan in Insomnia in Seattle, a romantic comedy that marked all the boxes, from the script and the acting, which surpassed a rather complicated premise to the perfect soundtrack that presented a new generation to Jimmy During.
Until now, Hanks had made clever decisions, give or take some (he was asked if he regretted doing so). Bonfire of the vanities, Hanks joked with Oprah, "Just because it's one of the most horrible movies ever made!", While also establishing himself and reestablishing himself as a good honest guy.
But Insomnia in Seattle, which earned $ 228 million worldwide, proved to be the end of a certain stretch of Hanks' career. It was not a matter of age, he was only 37 years old, nor a foray into braver roles, or an intentional change from heroism to villainy. (Still to this day he never interpreted a cold villain as stone, even as a hitman of the Depression era in Road to Perdition. "I recognized in myself for a long time that I don't fear anyone," Hanks said. The New York Times Recently. "Now, that's different from being nice, you know? I think I have a stash of mystery. But it's not malevolence."
But the career of silly, endearing and generally evolved sympathetic boy movie roles was over.
"At some point in the middle of my career, there came a time when I said: & # 39; I'm not going to play pussies & # 39;" Hanks told Winfrey. "Until then, I had made a career playing normal players who didn't know how things worked. Then I did Your own league, I took a year off to make artistic decisions. At that time, my career was an express train. I was continually being asked to make movies, so I felt that I had won an actor's lottery.
"If people asked, how could I say no? That would be crazy. But finally I had to ask myself, & # 39; What kind of creative entity am I? And when do I start to control some of my artistic destiny? & # 39; "
So after Insomnia in Seattle, grabbed his artistic destiny with both hands and grabbed him tightly.
Next, Hanks played a homosexual man dying of AIDS who sued the law firm where he was previously a promising associate for wrongful termination in 1993. Philadelphia, the first major studio film that explores the AIDS epidemic, much less has a main character with the disease.
If there was ever a lock for the Oscar for Best Actor, it was Hanks in 1994, largely because of his mastery of the role and physical commitment, but also because of the hot news of the film, which was reflected in Hanks' speech in Oscar night (which was later divided into Bruce springsteenthe Oscar-winning song from the movie "Streets of Philadelphia,quot;, when it was heard on the radio).
After a lot of thanks, starting as always with the wife Rita Wilson (Here without a name, but "a lover who is so close to being well that we should all be able to experience such heaven here on earth,quot;), an emotional Hanks delved into the heart of the matter.
"I know that my work in this case is magnified by the fact that the streets of heaven are too full of angels," he said. "We know their names. They add a thousand for each of the red ribbons we use here tonight.
"Finally they rest in the warm embrace of the funny creator of all of us, a healing hug that cools their fevers, clears their skin and allows their eyes to see the simple, obvious and common sense truth that is manifested by the benevolent creator of all us and it was written on paper by wise men, tolerant men, in the city of Philadelphia 200 years ago. God bless you all, God have mercy on us all and may God bless the United States. "
In case anyone wondered why people joke (ish) to this day about wanting Tom Hanks to be president, we would say that he started right there on that stage, before there was Facebook or Twitter to amplify his speech ten thousand times.
Of course, that was 25 years ago, so the desire to run for public office today may be due more to the fact that he remains so charming, but the cry for more Tom Hanks has not yet diminished.
The Academy, for example, wanted a bis.
In 1995, Hanks returned to that stage in the same place, accepting his second Oscar for Best Consecutive Actor for the epic satisfaction of the public (and winner of Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Editing and Visual Effects) Forrest Gump-a more maudlin choice for some in retrospect, but at the time of course. Pounding Pulp Fiction Y Life imprisonmentIt was also another movie full of citable lines, from the ubiquitous "Life is like a box of chocolates …" to "so I went to the White House to meet with the president of the United States, again"a,quot; I am not an intelligent man, but I know what love is "(How many times have you seen? Forrest Gump? It is once or a lot).
Hanks was also in another Best Film nominee the following year, Apollo 13, Playing real life astronaut Jim Lovellone on the list of real historical figures (or based on real ones) that Hanks has since played, including Texas politician Charlie Wilson, Walt Disney, ship captain Richard Phillips, airline pilot "Sully,quot; Sullenberger, the agent and OSS diplomat James B. Donovan, Washington Post the editor Ben Bradlee and, more recently, the children's television icon Fred Rogers.
Also in 1995, when Apollo 13 reached theaters, came the first round of Hanks as Woody in Toy Storywhich ensured that, by then, there was a Tom Hanks movie for basically everyone.
With all the prestige of the awards season to his credit, Hanks directed his first feature film:What you do!, a nice nugget with a title song worm, and launched into production, with a focus on space and history, particularly World War II. Emmy's winning miniseries From the Earth to the moon, Brothers band Y The Pacific Everyone counts Hanks as executive producer.
He earned his fourth Oscar nomination in 1999 for his turn as Army Rangers captain in Private savings Ryan, one of the five films that starred as director Steven Spielberg.
Speaking about the legacy of the movie for the 75th anniversary of D-Day last June, Hanks told NBC News: "I think the danger is that it enters some kind of mythological place. If we ever forget that it was a group of people who approached, and all had names like Ernie, and Buck and Robert, that's when we've done a bad job of being citizens of the world, I think. "
In a way, Hanks' participation in so much narration of the World War II era has linked him to nothing less than the most defining event of the twentieth century, similar to the way in which Ken burns It will always be linked to the Civil War due to its masterful documentary series on the subject. That is undoubtedly a way of establishing itself in the firmament of American cinema.
Hanks has never been in a movie that took place mainly before 1900, but has lent its presence to almost every decade of the twentieth century on screen, four decades in Forrest Gump alone, in addition to starring in contemporary films (and, by the way, is a producer of CNN The sixties, The seventies, etc., until 2000s) Perhaps that ability to slip smoothly at any time is another reason why he has become the common man of the United States, if every man had the integrity of Way Better Man.
When asked in 2001 what he was looking for in a script, Hanks told Oprah: "I'm not looking for anything. If you start looking for something specific, then you take providence directly. You can't control it completely." You would do the same kind of movie over and over again, what some people say I did. I have faith that a script will hit me like a ton of bricks, and when that happens, it is undeniable that I should. choose the paper ".
He tried to comply with the three E's, explained: "Entertain, educate and enlighten."
"Despite the fact that these movies are great engines of commerce, the characters remind us that we are part of a greater humanity and that we can actually affect the world by the choices we make once we leave the theater," said Hanks.
Winfrey asked him about the heroic image of "uncommon common man,quot; he already had, even then, in 2001. Earlier that year he had received his fifth (and last to date) Oscar nomination, for Discard, in which he is alone most of the time, often speaking with volleyball, and Brothers band I was about to release.
"I don't know if that will have an importance that lasts beyond the pages of the newspaper's entertainment sections," Hanks said, not knowing how Twitter would change the way everything worked for the end of the decade.
"But I would like to think that I reflected the audience's life in some way, although it is in this big, fake and glamorous scene of movies. I hope people look somehow on the screen. Shakespeare said it best: hold the mirror nature Human behavior is worthy of examination and celebration The easiest thing is to make rags in the media, because you are not doing a good job at the moment It is much easier to take advantage of celebrating the worst aspects of ourselves Acting seems to me the antithesis of that. We can examine the worst aspects of ourselves, but we don't have to celebrate them.
"That's why The sopranos it's a work of art, it's authentic, "continued Hanks." He communicates that there are people who think in a certain way. And in a strange way, we can recognize ourselves in the characters. Even if we are good Catholics who have never been to a strip bar, we can still say: "He is going through the same thing as me." And that is something magnificent. "
After owning the 90s, the 21st century has also belonged to Hanks, all achieved without superhero movies (although I could argue for the Toy history franchise); a look that has always been attractive but not distractingly attractive; no scandals; no divorces (Wilson is his second wife, but they have been married for 31 years); and with the continued ability to, despite his fame, disappear enough in a role, like Meryl streep (and sometimes simultaneously, as they did playing Katharine Graham and Ben Bradlee in The charge)
When asked why he had such a familiar face, in fact, to play real-life diplomat James Donovan in Bridge of spiesSaid Spielberg Time In 2015, "This part was crying out for one of the best living actors … I was able to hook one of the best live actors to represent the virtues and principles that this character showed us all in real life."
So, not only we moviegoers feel that Hanks' presence represents something … not sacred in a religious way, but sacrosanct anyway. A man of impeccable character, one could say.
But Tom Hanks is Tom Hanks now, not because of the role he played in the 1990s, but because of the character he has become in life, which can be man himself.
"I try not to lie to people," he told Oprah almost 19 years ago. "The only way to control the way they perceive you is to tell the truth."
If I was emerging with Conan O & # 39; BrienThe nickname of nowhere (the Coco team originated with Hanks randomly calling O & # 39; Brien "Coco Christopher,quot; on his debut at the TBS show), or playing when a random bar patron pretended to be drunk in search of A viral photograph, Hanks is that rare kind of actor you want in every movie and in every talk show, to listen to any anecdote he has to share on a given day.
He also collects old typewriters, is the author of a collection of stories called Uncommon type and he’s sure people leave lonely gloves on purpose in public places where he will see them, because he likes to post pictures of lonely gloves online.
And, as you could tell when that young man was accepting his Oscar for Philadelphia, Hanks is an active citizen of the world, one who has a deep respect for history, wants to improve the present and is invested in what comes next. Last year, he and Wilson joined the former first lady. Michelle Obamaand many other celebrities in the When We All Vote campaign to strengthen voter registration before the 2020 elections, and maybe we'll hear more from him as the campaign season heats up.
Ironically, for someone whose pure presence serves as a balm for so many, Hanks got into acting for the first time so that he, the son of divorced parents who was always on the move as a child, did not feel alone.
Hanks remembered asking himself when he was a teenager: "How do I find the vocabulary of what sounds inside my head?"
What vibrated inside his head, he said on BBC Radio 4 Desert Island Disks In 2016, "it was the vocabulary of loneliness." While rehearsing for a play, a director once told him that "& # 39; all the great works are about loneliness & # 39;. And it was lightning. I said: & # 39; That's why I'm here, for I went to the theaters alone. "
He didn't know how to express how he felt alone, so, Hanks reflected, "you join something."
Like a teenager Tom Hanks, we can't express with so many words exactly why we feel like we do, but we feel so much better when he's busy acting.
