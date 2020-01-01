The directors of Ghost Stories about paranormal experiences, cinema and their collaboration.

The quartet reflects the diversity of humor and method of Hindi cinema. While Karan Johar is synonymous with glamor, Anurag Kashyap is sandy and rodent. If Zoya Akhtar has firm control over human weaknesses, Dibakar Banerjee is a narrator of the real. But despite their different sensibilities, their love for cinema keeps them in sync. After the success of their anthologies, Bombay Talkies (2013) and Lust Stories (2018), the four have collaborated once again for another bus: the Ghost Stories of the Netflix Original series. While the first celebrated 100 years of Indian cinema, the second explored female sexuality, the third will deepen the paranormal. I know them only a few hours before they attend the International Emmy Awards in New York. His corpus, Lust Stories, is nominated in the Best Mini Series category. He hoped the conversation was about this honor and, of course, his latest ghost stories. But no, they are seriously discussing the carte du jour. After reaching a consensus regarding the menu, they come to me for an appetizing conversation …

How excited are you that Lust Stories is nominated at the International Emmy Awards?

ZOYA AKHTAR: I am excited that our work has been validated at this level. Whether we win or lose, we go to the party. What you have to celebrate is the trip. It will get bigger and better from here.

KARAN JOHAR: I am extremely excited. With Bombay Talkies we went to Cannes. Lust Stories has won a nomination at the International Emmy and we are in New York for that. Our third anthology, Ghost Stories, is coming. It is surprising to obtain this type of international recognition for any filmmaker.

ANURAG KASHYAP: I am happy that Sacred Games (Kashyap co-directed it) and Lust Stories have been nominated here. As a filmmaker, I want to exceed the limits all the time. But every time I make a movie, people say that I have gone too far. But I want to go beyond far. Fortunately, with the OTT format, I don't need to contain myself.

From Bombay Talkies, Lust Stories until now Ghost Stories … how has your link grown?

KJO: We started with Bombay Talkies to celebrate 100 years of Indian cinema. But our content was not celebratory in terms of the subject. We just told four different stories. However, Lust Stories was founded by a theme. That worked fine on Netflix. We decided to continue the journey of anthologies. Now with Ghost Stories, we completed six years as a team. Between us we have made 12 movies. That is something to be proud of. It is an association where four unique and distinctive voices are linked by a theme.

ZOYA We were friends before. Today, there is more camaraderie and positivity. We back each other.

ANURAG: While movies are filmed, we meet more frequently. Then we follow our path to do our thing. We have evolved There is much to learn from each other. I really want to make the shorts. We leave the subject to Karan.

How did the idea of ​​horror come about?

KJO: The idea was mine. (Smiles) I am also the one who is most afraid. I'm afraid to see my own movie.

Do you believe in ghosts?

ZOYA I do not know. It sounds strange. In fact I should say no.

ANURAG: (Smiles) I think ghosts work in the movies.

KJO: The word ghost has a double interpretation. Either there is a real ghost or there could be things or aspects that persecute you, which could also be called ghosts. Yes, I think we are surrounded by spirits.

DIBAKAR BANERJEE: I don't think there are ghosts in the spiritual universe. I guess they exist in your mind. That explains the need to make scary stories. As humans, we need something to fear. Therefore, we make movies about them.

Indian filmmakers have kept away from horror. why?

DIBAKAR The horror genre began in the West at the end of the 18th and 19th centuries with the so-called Victorian Gothic stories. They were essentially experiences of people who were going through a social change. India is also changing. Western influence has entered. But Indian folk tales are also close to horror. That is what I have channeled in Ghost Stories. Demons and monsters in Indian tales are fascinating.

Have you had any paranormal experience?

ZOYA I have had some strange experiences, which I cannot explain. Once, five of my friends and I went home at 3 in the morning from a nightclub in Mumbai. We were passing the juice center in Haji Ali. Out of nowhere, in the middle of the road, we saw a naked woman screaming. We feared we would hit her. We all scream in fear. The car swerved and stopped. We didn't know if we had hit her or not. But when we looked around, there was no one there. The six of us had seen her. The germ of the movie Talaash (directed by Reema Kagti) came from there. I don't know what it was. I will not label it as a ghost either. But it was a weird thing.

KJO: Zoya, you saw a naked woman there. Some have seen a woman in a sari. A friend of mine died in an accident in that same place. The companion, who survived, said the same. In fact, between 10 and 12 such incidents have been witnessed.

ZOYA Yes, some friends have had these experiences. Although I do not wish to propagate anything.

DIBAKER We should not apologize for the fear. It is fun to be afraid. Fear is something we need to feel again and again to feel human. It is a survival instinct. It keeps us alive. That's why we had those stories by the fire, where the elderly told stories of fear of the youngest.

What was the inspiration behind the stories?

KJO: I had no inspiration. I had no idea what to do. I was looking everywhere for a story. I was afraid of having a nervous breakdown because I was just reading scary stories. Simultaneously, my team met Avinash Sambhav. He sent me the Goodnight Grandma story, which I liked. The film is his vision and about the bad childhood and the nightmares he endured. It is a spooky story. It is not a product of inspiration, but of situation.

ANURAG: My story came from my writer, a film student from Australia.

As filmmakers, does the OTT platform offer more freedom and creativity compared to feature films?

ANURAG: The audience is evolving due to OTT platforms. Netflix for me is like being at home. I can try what I want. The taste of the audience is growing because they are watching content from around the world. The content is also available with subtitles.

ZOYA I am a storyteller. I like to make short films, long series and feature films depending on the appropriate format for the story. They are all different experiences. Stalking

A show is like watching a personal video book. I can go home, open my laptop and see a chapter. However, I cannot exchange that experience with watching a movie in a theater. I love the big screen.

Zoya, how was working with Janhvi Kapoor on your short film?

ZOYA: I didn't know her. But I've seen her as a child. There were one or two scenes in Dhadak, which made me believe that she could deliver what I wanted. I met her and fell in love with her. She is adorable, is humble. She wants to do things. It was soft as butter working with her. She is extremely talented.

Karan, as a mentor, are you proud of Janhvi?

KJO: I am happy that Janhvi's second outing was with Zoya. The main actors generally avoid anthologies. They have these ridiculous and stupid theories in their minds fed by their relatives or their managers. Janhvi had been dying to work with Zoya. She has been his big fan. I told him that you could not have asked for a bigger opportunity.

ANURAG: Any actor who works with Zoya becomes better. She does not commit. She doesn't let people relax. She pushes them without apology to try awkward things sometimes.

KJO: Zoya is amazing. Janhvi has brought his A game because Zoya motivated her. Unfortunately, some star children are qualified as "nepo children,quot;. But performances like these, thanks to the hard work of the director and the actor, break the myths about child stars. Janhvi has no sense of law. She is a working girl.

ZOYA In addition, it behaves well, is polite and professional.