The death toll increases as forest fires spread across Australia | News

A third person was confirmed dead Wednesday in devastating forest fires that ravaged the southeast coast of Australia this week and a fourth disappeared and feared death, as navy ships rushed to provide supplies and help with evacuations.

Twelve people have lost their lives in fire-related deaths throughout Australia since the fires broke out a few months ago, including three volunteer firefighters, after a three-year drought in much of the nation that created tinder conditions.

Encouraged by high temperatures, columns of fire and smoke blackened entire villages on Monday and Tuesday, forcing thousands of residents and tourists to seek refuge on the beaches. Many stood in shallow water to escape the flames.

Forest fires have destroyed more than four million hectares (an area of ​​10 million acres), an area larger than Japan, and new fires are caused almost daily by extremely hot and windy conditions and, more recently, lightning strikes. dry rays created by the fires themselves.

The coldest conditions on Wednesday gave the country a moment to calculate the cost of the fires, although there were still more than 100 fires in the state of New South Wales (NSW) and thousands of firefighters on the ground.

A man's body was found in a burned car early Wednesday on the south coast of New South Wales after emergency workers began reaching the most damaged areas, and police said the death toll would increase.

"Unfortunately, we can report today that police have confirmed three other deaths as a result of the fires on the south coast," NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys told reporters in Sydney.

Animal casualties and large-scale cattle are also expected on the east coast of Australia, although the Mogo Zoo, home of Australia's largest primate collection, was saved, along with zebras, white rhinos, lions, tigers and giraffes.

In the state of Victoria, four people are still missing, state premier Daniel Andrews said, after a huge fire swept through Gippsland, a rural region about 500 kilometers (310 miles) east of Melbourne.

About 4,000 people in the city of Mallacoota in Victoria made their way to the coast after the main road was cut.

Mark Tregellas, a Mallacoota resident who spent the night on a boat ramp, said only a late change in wind direction saved lives.

New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said authorities were working to reestablish communications with areas cut off by fires, and warned that conditions will deteriorate again over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the capital of Australia, Canberra, was covered with thick smoke, reaching approximately 20 times more dangerous levels, which prompted health warnings.