The death of the afternoon came for me: my trip with PTSD | Health

This is the shirt; the one that wrapped around my alabaster skin the evening death came for me A thin cotton coat like paper designed for fashion that assumed the role of armor. His combination, black sweatpants, did not survive, some of the threads disintegrated on impact, the rest was embedded in the flesh of my right thigh.

"Are you ready to get rid of this?" My mother asks gently every 12 months, while tenderly folding the fuchsia sleeveless top off the back shelf of my cherry wood closet and hugging it close to my body. The question has become a tradition during our annual clothes cleaning.

I can't help noticing that her straps have lost their shape, the fabric their shine, as if she had also shed her life that night.

In 2001, on a beautiful, wet night in South Florida, the smell of a coming storm floated in the air. And I, crossing a road to get to my car, as I did countless times in the past, I never made it.

I don't remember the exact moment when my 100-pound (45 kg) frame collided with more than 3,000 pounds (1,360 kg) of steel, but I do remember an erratic driver behind the wheel of a truck that was rushing towards me.

I tried to run. But there was no way to save me.

I fool myself thinking that if I can keep myself aware, death can't get away with me tonight.

I have relived those few steps that were the final moments of my "then,quot; life to satiety. My mind to this day, clearly connecting a web of memories as if it were yesterday: sandals hitting the sandy asphalt, my legs speeding up, my heart jumping into the action of adrenaline. I was still safe, still healthy, even Marisa right now. Until I was not.

"It's a test, mom," I replied sharply, aware of my sour tone at the moment the words fall from my lips.

"A reminder of beating death. How can you get rid of something like that?"

But perhaps what is a sign of survival for me is a symbol of loss for my mother. Although his son survived, that night a clear line of demarcation was established and we both relived his trauma, too often to tell.

Dizzy from morphine, I clearly remember a trauma surgeon who said: "If you arrive until the morning, we will have a much clearer picture of your prognosis." I wasn't more than two feet away, but I feared he would have given up on me.

I'm just not going to sleep, my brain played repeatedly. I cheated myself thinking that if I could keep myself conscious, death could not get away with mine that night.

Marisa and her mother, Pat (Photo courtesy of: Marisa Zeppieri-Caruana)

& # 39; I'll walk again & # 39;

I was lying in my hospital bed in the trauma intensive care unit for weeks, they prohibited me from sitting down completely, allowing my five liver lacerations to heal without additional pressure on the organ.

The machines rang, singing choirs among themselves, a battle cry that still had life among those of us who were not willing to give up.

The nurses told me that of the handful of patients in the trauma unit, I was the only one aware. Conscious but prisoner.

I was very aware of my injuries: broken ribs, internal bleeding, fractured pelvis, lacerated liver and a head injury, to name a few; aware of my loss: my university career now on pause, the need to go to rehab to learn to walk again; and aware of the uncertainty of life: how our patience and resolution is tested when the unexpected happens.

I could not rationally understand the event during my waking hours, often falling into rabbit burrows in search of clues that I should have lost along the way.

Countless hours each day were filled with silent talks, reminding me of my ability to compartmentalize and process past traumas or difficult life circumstances to move on.

My liver will heal.

I will go to rehab.

I will start walking again.

And I will go back to school.

I focused on the fact that I was a few semesters away from completing nursing school. The reality that extraordinary nurses took care of me and helped me to progress every day gave me even more motivation to recover.

I will help someone overcome their trauma someday, I told myself.

This was my plan for the future until three uniformed men entered my room one afternoon, his body language serious but his eyes full of compassion and concern.

After brief formal subtleties, a man removed a seat from the wall and placed it near the head of my bed. He is the case detective, one with whom I would communicate regularly in the next few days.

"Marisa, we arrested the person who ran over you. I was under the influence at the time, it looks like alcohol and methamphetamine," he sighed and took his eyes from mine to his knee, where his thumb moved the corners of paperwork. He carried in his hand.

I noticed her brown hair. There were hints of red tones that indicated that he had been kissed by the Florida sun. He was handsome, not old enough to be my father, not young enough to be a partner.

"There is no ideal way to tell you the next part, so I will go out and say it because we need to get a statement from you. The person who hit you was your ex boyfriend. We arrested him and he has been charged with attempted murder."

And then I fell apart …

At that time, I didn't have a manual to consult or much guidance when it came to processing the fact that someone I once loved so incredibly almost took my life. There was no search engine he could turn to to share the experiences of others who had gone through it. Those around me couldn't understand it.

I found myself alone, forced to sit with the reality of the situation, 24 hours a day, isolated in my hospital room, unable to move.

Domestic violence is an event that can often generate silence among the people you love the most, the ones you need most. A silence that sometimes arises from confusion, fear of saying something wrong, anger or simply the time needed to understand everything. I don't blame anyone for not knowing what to say. But sometimes I felt that listening to something was better than silence, which allowed my mind to descend more and more into the darkness.

My 23-year-old brain barely clung to his rational and logical thinking ability, and the conversation with these three men sent me in a spiral. Twenty-four hours later, I would have my first of what would become paralyzing panic attacks.

I held it together for weeks, very focused on the fact that I had survived being hit by a truck traveling at 50 miles per hour (80 km / h). I compared myself to a superhero, literally run over by a truck and lived to tell the story.

And then I fell apart …

Marisa approximately two years after being beaten, extremely ill and still recovering from injuries and Lupus, which was caused by the incident (Photo courtesy: Marisa Zeppieri-Caruana)

The nightmares began shortly after that meeting with the police. Almost every time I slept, I reinvented the moment of impact, but in my dreams, I never survived. Instead, the truck tire passed through my face instead of my body, crushing my bones and brain deep into the pavement. It was always my face, my brain that was hit.

I could not rationally understand the event during my waking hours, often falling into rabbit burrows in search of clues that I should have lost along the way. It felt as if my brain was in hypervelocity during the day, screaming for something, anything, to make sense, while in my dream state, my brain discovered its own way of silencing everything.

I woke the monitors beside my bed sounding frantically. Sweaty, nauseous and unable to catch my breath, I woke up disoriented.

"Marisa, I'm going to give you something to help you calm down. You don't feel up," the nurse ordered me, in a voice that had compassion and control.

Wet with sweat and urine, shaking, chattering teeth. I longed for my mother's hand. Then the drugs would do their magic, everything would be quiet again, and for a few moments it would seem that the last weeks in the hospital were just a nightmare.

My monster, PTSD

"Marisa, are you familiar with PTSD?" the hospital psychiatrist asked me.

They recommended me for an evaluation after it became clear that the shock of the event had disappeared but that I was drowning in a sea of ​​emotions, fear and panic.

"Isn't it something that people from war experience?" I answered.

My only familiarity with the term was to hear that someone spoke it at the university, his father was paralyzed by his symptoms after returning home from Vietnam, sick of Agent Orange. There were no social media conversations about PTSD in 2001, nobody discussed the link between trauma and the disorder.

I learned that it is not just a side effect of war. It can also happen by surviving a natural disaster, domestic violence, abuse, serious injury or witnessing an atrocity. And my symptoms were classic, the psychiatrist told me: distressing memories of the event, nightmares, feeling nervous, easy irritation … I was able to mark so many symptoms, I was ashamed and tried to minimize what I was experiencing. . But there was no way to hide it.

And so began a 17-year journey with my monster, PTSD, PTSD.

Marisa receives intravenous treatments, which she does about four times a year due to health problems resulting from being hit (Photo courtesy: Marisa Zeppieri-Caruana)

Although the disorder originally seemed to be the driver on the journey to my recovery, I eventually learned how to demand that he take his place in the passenger seat, slowly increasing my level of control. Today, I like to think that it is something stored in the trunk. He still travels with me, but for the most part, he doesn't control my path.

PTSD has its roots in trauma. It can occur when someone witnesses or experiences a shocking or life-threatening event, in which they feel that their life or that of another person is in danger. It is believed that the disorder related to trauma and stress affects eight million adults in the United States alone in a given year.

While much of the initial research on trauma and PTSD was conducted in veteran men of war, today's research shows that women have higher rates of PTSD. Trauma that can lead to PTSD in men can include combat trauma, natural disasters or an accident, while, with women, rape, sexual assault, sexual abuse and domestic violence generally top the charts.

Both my time of tranquility in recovery and my trip of almost two decades with PTSD have taught me one of the most valuable lessons of my life: that my thoughts have enormous power.

Marisa and her mother Pat, while receiving a proclamation from Monroe County, such as Ms. New York 2015, for their work advocating for people with lupus (Photo courtesy: Marisa Zeppieri-Caruana)

They have the power to make me physically sick: trick me into believing that I am having a heart attack or that my throat is closing when I am in the middle of a panic attack.

They have the power to take me back to the moment of impact and completely disorient me from the task at hand.

They have the power to corrupt and cancel my dreams, goals and achievements.

They have the power to ruin my life, this life that I had the honor of having … if I leave them.

I have not found all the answers to my fight against PTSD, but I have discovered that psychotherapy, exposure therapy, prayer and sometimes medications have given me back most of the control I thought I had lost that night in Fort Lauderdale.

Today, my breathing still becomes silent and my heart immediately accelerates almost every time I hear the hiss of a car passing by me, hitting me in the face with its wind, as I walk through my terrier on the sidewalk. I see a flash of my bright fuchsia sleeveless top covered in blood. My natural instinct every time is to run. To protect me

Instead, I stop, inhale slowly and remind myself that I am improving. I look down and look at my dog ​​and whisper: "It's alright. We're safe."