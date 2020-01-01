The creator of & # 39; OITNB & # 39; Jenji Kohan crying the death of his son in a skiing accident

%MINIFYHTML88c5b384d26d4a83bf4b43c3d2d2f3309% %MINIFYHTML88c5b384d26d4a83bf4b43c3d2d2f33010%

Charlie Noxon, son of the creator of & # 39; Weeds & # 39; and & # 39; Orange Is the New Black & # 39 ;, was pronounced dead in the hospital after being seriously injured in a skiing accident.

"Weeds"Y"Orange is the new black"creator Jenji Kohan He mourns the death of his son after a tragic ski accident.

Charlie Noxon He had been on the slopes of Park City, Utah, on New Year's Eve, on December 31, 2019, when he fell and was seriously injured.

No details have been revealed about the 20-year-old's injuries, but sources say TMZ was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Charlie, who once appeared in an episode of the hit comedy "Weeds" in 2008, had been on vacation with his journalist father, Christopher Noxon, and his two brothers at the time of the tragedy.

Kohan and Noxon divorced in 2018 after 21 years of marriage.

Representatives of the television magnate have not yet commented on the heartbreaking news.