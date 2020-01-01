Tamar Braxton flaunts his beach body and fans go crazy for their curves

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Tamar Braxton simply flaunted his beach body on his social networks, and fans are here for that. Just the other day, it was reported that she and David Adefeso were going on vacation to a tropical resort.

David shared a video on his social media account, announcing to everyone that he and his lady are heading to an incredible tropical resort for the New Year.

Anyway, here is the video that Tamar shared on his social media account.

Someone said: "I love people who love themselves ❤️🥳 happy new year,quot;, and a follower posted this: "ooo … what weight were you really trying to lose?" You look

A follower published this: "We are waiting for the music,quot; @tamarbraxton enough of the fashion nova that my sizes never wear ", and a fan said:" You better come for Hunny's body that you took away. "

Someone else spilled on the snatched bodies of Tamar and her sisters and asked, "Do the damn Braxton Hot Sista gain weight?" Everyone looks at Damn Good ’

Another follower said: ‘@tamarbraxton Back edges, snatched waist, broken back! Sir, do it for me 🙌🏾❤️ ’and a fan posted this:‘ Yes, I am also in the church right now, it starts at 8 2020 and my year is gone, I claim it ’

Ad

Fans are happy to know that Tamar entered 2020 looking beautiful and feeling really happy. It is definitely not so far-fetched to say that Tamar is living his best life these days.


Post views:
6 6

Recent Articles

Tamar Braxton flaunts his beach body and fans go crazy for their curves

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Tamar Braxton simply flaunted his beach body on his social networks, and fans are here for that. Just the other day, it was reported...
Read more

What is the net worth of Wayne Rooney and how much does the former star of England earn?

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Wayne Rooney forged a remarkable career since entering the scene as a precocious 16-year-old in 2002, breaking records with Manchester...
Read more

Demonstrators leave the US embassy complex in Baghdad | Iraq News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Protesters withdrew from the perimeter of the US embassy in Baghdad after Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular mobilization forces) the paramilitary force ordered them to leave,...
Read more

Orange is the new black Danielle Brooks is engaged

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Instagram New year, new ring!Congratulations are in order for Danielle Brooks who got engaged to her boyfriend Dennis Gelin just before...
Read more

Joe Root backs up the four-day trial trials and talks about captaincy, improving England, plus his T20 aspirations | Cricket News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©