Taliban attacks kill more than 20 Afghan security forces | News

In a new wave of attacks, the Taliban attacked Afghan security forces in the north of the country, killing at least 23, local officials said.

The assaults reached control points in at least three northern provinces.

In Kunduz, at least 10 Afghan forces were killed and four others were injured in an attack on a police checkpoint in Dashti Archi district on Tuesday night, according to Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, head of the provincial council.

In Balkh province, the Taliban killed nine police in an attack on their checkpoint.

The condition of four other police officers at the checkpoint was unknown, said Mohammad Afzel Hadid, head of the provincial council.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the combatants in the Balkh attack had infiltrated police ranks a while ago and were waiting for the opportunity to attack.

In a third attack Tuesday night, seven members of the security forces in Takhar province and 10 Taliban fighters were killed in a shooting, according to Jawad Hajri, spokesman for the provincial governor.

The attack took place in the Darqad district after the security forces had successfully cleared the Taliban from several other districts last week, Hajri said.

The fighting was still there on Wednesday, he added.

The Taliban have intensified their attacks in northern Afghanistan in recent days.

He hit a pro-government militia complex in Jawzjan province before dawn on Monday, killing 14 members of the security forces.

A similar militia complex was attacked in Takhar on Sunday, when at least 17 militiamen were killed.

On Friday, at least 10 Afghan soldiers died in a Taliban attack at a checkpoint in the southern province of Helmand.

The latest attacks underscore the Taliban's strengthened position in an 18-year war, the longest conflict in the United States, even when its leadership, based in the Arab Gulf state of Qatar, has been negotiating with an envoy of the U.S.

Washington has demanded a ceasefire before a peace agreement can be signed.

The fight has shown no signs of diminishing. US airstrikes and Afghan security forces operations in the last two days killed 35 Taliban fighters on offenses across the country, including an airstrike in Kandahar province that killed 11 Taliban fighters, the US military said. .

Several Taliban were also arrested, the US military added.