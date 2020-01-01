Taiwan Air Force General disappeared after helicopter emergency News

A senior Taiwanese military official disappeared after an emergency helicopter landed in northern Taiwan, the island’s defense ministry said Thursday.
The defense ministry said a rescue mission was being carried out for the 13 people aboard the helicopter, which includes Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, chief of general personnel for the island.
The ministry said ten people were located alive while rescuers were looking for Shen, 62, and two others who were still missing.
SOURCE:
Reuters news agency