Taiwan Air Force General disappeared after helicopter emergency News

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

A senior Taiwanese military official disappeared after an emergency helicopter landed in northern Taiwan, the island’s defense ministry said Thursday.

The defense ministry said a rescue mission was being carried out for the 13 people aboard the helicopter, which includes Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, chief of general personnel for the island.

The ministry said ten people were located alive while rescuers were looking for Shen, 62, and two others who were still missing.

SOURCE:
Reuters news agency

Recent Articles

John Boyega does not apologize after fans of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; call it misogynist for the joke of &...

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Walt Disney ImagesThe actor of & # 39; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker & # 39; he responds to a Twitter user who...
Read more

Corey Perry of Dallas Stars did the & # 39; walk of shame & # 39 ;, and Twitter had a picnic with that

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The Winter Classic is a main event on the NHL calendar and this year's version was no different.But for the...
Read more

Taiwan Air Force General disappeared after helicopter emergency News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
A senior Taiwanese military official disappeared after an emergency helicopter landed in northern Taiwan, the island’s defense ministry said Thursday. The defense ministry said a...
Read more

TSR What Ifz: Could these TSR Zaddy get a new hair color?

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
We know you are used to seeing your favorite TSR Zaddy on our website, we felt it was time for them to change it!Normally,...
Read more

America Ferrera launches 2020 with the announcement that it is preparing for baby # 2

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
América Ferrera, the Hollywood actress, is preparing to have another child, reports Refinery 29. The media states that the star went to her Instagram...
Read more
©