Summerville Boy returns to his best moment in Relkeel | Racing news

Summerville Boy, ridden by Jonathan Burke, on his way to victory at Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle

Summerville Boy returned to the scene of his best moment to win the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle in Cheltenham.

Since he won the Obstacle of the Supreme Novices of 2018, nothing has gone well for Tom George's charge and he was sent a 10-1 chance of returning to the smaller obstacles of the fences.

However, under forceful new tactics, Summerville Boy showed his entire career to claim Stayers' obstacle at the Festival in March.

It looked like a seated duck that became straight with Janika, William Henry and Roksana apparently all traveling better, but Summerville Boy kept taking more for Jonathan Burke.

Only Roksana was challenging after the last one, but Summerville Boy galloped powerfully uphill to win by two quarters and a quarter long.

The disappointment of the race was Emitom, who was the last in everything.