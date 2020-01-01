Summary and summary of the championship: Reading beat Fulham; Brentford to third | Soccer news

Summary and summary of all Sky Bet Championship games on New Year's Day





Charlie Adam celebrates reading score

Fulham failed to pressure the two best in the Championship after losing 2-1 at home to Reading.

With second place West brom host leaders Leeds At the beginning of the night, the Cottagers knew they could close the gap.

But it was two goals in 48 minutes after the efforts of John Swift, his third in the same number of games, and Charlie Adam.

Fulham could not defend himself despite Ivan Cavaleiro halving the deficit in the hour mark, giving the Royals a fourth straight victory and allowing Brentford Y Nottingham Forest Skip the side of Scott Parker at the table.

Ollie Watkins took his goal count to 17 for the season with a double when Brentford beat 10 men Bristol City 4-0 at Ashton Gate.

Bryan Mbeumo got his sixth goal in eight games and, after city defender Ashley Williams was ejected shortly after, Said Benrahma added a second before Watkins hit twice late.

Forest's 3-2 victory over Black burn at the City Ground was secured by double Lewis Grabban. Joe Lolley's center came in completely after 22 minutes and then Grabban scored from the penalty spot.

Stewart Downing retired one before the break, but Grabban took his account to 14 for the season before Joe Worrall became his own network to establish a 19-minute nervous ending.

Sheffield Wednesday left the first six after a 1-0 loss at home Shell, with Jarrod Bowen scoring his 17th goal of the season to leave the Tigers at a point in the play-offs.

The first blow of Rudy Gestede since February 2018 and an own goal of Ben Davies assured Middlesbrough hit Preston 2-0 and claim a fourth consecutive victory.

Nahki Wells scored a hat-trick to shoot QPR to 6-1 victory over Cardiff. The brilliant Osayi-Samuel struck twice, while Eberechi Eze also scored, with Will Vaulks grabbing nothing but a late consolation.

Connor Mahoney proved the difference as Millwall beat on the bottom Luton 3-1 in The Den to climb to the sixth.

The header of the town defender Sonny Bradley was canceled by Tom Bradshaw before Mahoney was introduced after 71 minutes.

The end scored and then prepared Matt Smith for a third to condemn Town to a ninth straight loss on the road and leave them three points behind.

Two goals from Tyrese Campbell helped Prime move one point above the relegation zone courtesy of a 5-2 victory in Huddersfield.

After Sam Vokes dismissed the Potter in front in the 15th minute, the Terriers turned the game early in the second half after Steve Mounie's third strike in four games and a goal at Danny Batth's own goal.

However, Nick Powell matched, Campbell struck twice and Lee Gregory sealed a fifth final to ensure an impressive return.

Wigan moved from the bottom with a 3-2 win in Birmingham. Josh Windass ahead of the visitors and, although Kerim Mrabti matched, Gary Gardner's goal and Cedric Kipre's effort meant that the Latics only won their second away victory in 36 away games.

Jacques Maghoma made Wigan sweat, scoring with nine minutes left, but they held on.