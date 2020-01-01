Steve Harvey got mad at Rob Gronkowski for destroying his Lego bust on live TV

Twitter

The host of & # 39; Family Feud & # 39; He seems stunned before reprimanding the retired NFL player for tearing apart his lego bust in Times Square during a New Year's Eve special.

Up News Info –

Steve Harvey he was furious with his new year's eve co-host Rob Gronkowski. As he wanted to show what he used to do after scoring touchdowns on the field, the former NFL player grabbed Steve Lego's bust and smashed him to the ground. He even kicked the shattered pieces later.

"What are you doing?" Steve rebuked Ang angrily. "Seriously?!" While the former New England Patriots player didn't seem upset and even grinned, the host shouted: "I don't want to work with him anymore. Why is he here?! Why are you here ?!"

"What's wrong with you! You are mentally unbalanced! This nut is here!" He continued to scold the retired athlete. "You know how difficult it is to get those brown legos."

<br />

People debated on the Internet whether it was done or not. "I am willing to bet it was a planned trick. The ratings for the NYE countdown have declined in recent years without Dick clark, and have been receiving celebrities from the C / D list to host this thing, "said one. Another agreed," This is staged as if he was enduring laughter. "

However, although it was false, many did not have fun. "This trick was not fun AT ALL! It was disrespectful to me," said one. Another shared a similar thought: "And then he kicked the pieces. Disrespect."

Steve and Rob organized the New Year's Eve special on Fox with Maria Menounos live from Times Square in New York City. He presented performances by alley boys, The smokers, Florida Georgia Line, The murderers, LL Cool J, LumineersY Tyga. It also included appearances by Will arnett, Jenna DewanY Gordon Ramsay.