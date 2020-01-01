Home Entertainment Steve Harvey Furious with Rob Gronkowski for destroying the statue on live...

Steve Harvey Furious with Rob Gronkowski for destroying the statue on live television!

Steve Harvey never wants to work again with former NFL star Rob "Gronk,quot; Gronkowsi, NEVER.

The former soccer star got drunk during the live recording of Steve Harvey's New Year's Eve special, and crashed a statue of Steve's Lego on national television.

And Steve was so upset that he couldn't hide his disgust with Rob.

After Rob destroyed the statue, Steve looks off camera and asks the producer: "Why is he here?"

