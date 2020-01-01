Steve Harvey Furious with Rob Gronkowski for destroying the statue on live television!

Steve Harvey never wants to work again with former NFL star Rob "Gronk,quot; Gronkowsi, NEVER.

The former soccer star got drunk during the live recording of Steve Harvey's New Year's Eve special, and crashed a statue of Steve's Lego on national television.

And Steve was so upset that he couldn't hide his disgust with Rob.

After Rob destroyed the statue, Steve looks off camera and asks the producer: "Why is he here?"

Then Steve looks directly at Gronk and angrily says: "Why are you here? What's wrong with you?" "You are mentally unbalanced," Steve added.

Here is the video: you can see that Steve is really TIGHTENED:

After the show, MTO News contacted a person who worked behind the scenes, and she confirmed that Steve was really upset. The informant explained: "That moment was without a script, and Steve's reaction was what it was."

He added: "I don't think you see them both working together, ever."