Star Trek Star Teri Garr hospitalized for dehydration

This Monday, the Tootsie The actress, Teri Garr, was hospitalized, but her representative confirmed that Garr was fine. A representative who spoke on behalf of the star sat down with Entertainment Tonight Canada reporters Monday night and said Teri was "fine."

Teri was disoriented and confused due to dehydration, the representative explained, before adding that the doctors ordered him to remain in the center until they confirmed that he was well. I was supposed to get home today.

TMZ, the entertainment news media, confirmed Monday that an ambulance arrived at his home in Fernando Valley, California, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Fans of the actress know that she has had a busy career for years, including her portrayal of Sandy in Tootsie, so she received a nod from Oscar.

In addition, it has appeared in many other films, including Young frankenstein Y Close Encounters of the Third Type. Fans of friends, the legendary sitcom of the nineties, will recognize her as Phoebe's mother.

Entertainment Tonight states that doctors first diagnosed him with multiple sclerosis, often abbreviated as "MS," in 1999. Seven years later, in 2006, the star suffered a cerebral aneurysm and fell into a coma for several weeks.

Five years later, he stopped acting in 2011. Another star suffering from multiple sclerosis is The sweetest thing actress, Selma Blair. According to a February 2019 report by Women & # 39; s Health, Blair suffered for years the symptoms of MS before receiving the official diagnosis of doctors.

Women & # 39; s Health states that Selma struggled for doctors to take her symptoms seriously for years until she finally received the diagnosis in 2018. Speaking to Vanity Fair last year, the star revealed how the disease has irreparably impacted her lifetime.

According to Health Line, multiple sclerosis is a widespread neurological disease that is seen in young and old people around the world. It is possible to get the disease between the ages of 20 and 50, which is perhaps the most common time.

The store says that it is not entirely clear what causes it, but the good news for those who suffer from it is that with modern medicine, many of the symptoms are at least treatable.



