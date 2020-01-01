Sonny Alloway explains why they saw him grab a girl from a New York train (update)

%MINIFYHTMLd1a8cb38dcb74cdf5822450b7fc3539b9% %MINIFYHTMLd1a8cb38dcb74cdf5822450b7fc3539b10%

Recently we reported about a viral video that seemed to show a man trying to kidnap a girl from a train in New York City. The man was arrested and charged later, however, it seems that he is now free and shares his version of the story.

On Wednesday, another Sonny Alloway video began to go viral again. This time, it was he who explained his side of the now viral moment.

He said: "She was like,quot; help me, help me. "I was like you, what happened? She was like,quot; he holds me hostage. "

He went on to say that he encouraged her to get off the train, but she reportedly claimed that the man she was with was going to hit her. He said he explained that he told her at the next train stop that he was going to take her out. However, she started screaming for help when she picked her up.

“You see in the video that I sat there. Then I left. Then the guys on the block said, "Why did you try to rape that girl?" Alloway said.

He proceeded to explain that he was jumped and then taken to the police station, cleared his name and is now free.

Like us previously reported, authorities revealed Monday that he was charged with illegal imprisonment,

At the moment, there has been no official announcement from the authorities about whether the charge was dropped.

Look what Sonny said next:

