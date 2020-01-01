So & # 39; ton 1-0 Tottenham

Report and highlights of the game for free when Harry Kane is injured and José Mourinho booked

















FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory over Tottenham

A super goal by Danny Ings was enough for Southampton to beat the mediocre Tottenham 1-0 and continue his recent unbeaten streak.

Saints seemed the most energetic side since the first whistle and moved on when Ings produced a confident and sweeping finish in the 17th minute while enjoying his best scoring season.

Tottenham did not have many ideas in St Mary's and his poor performance worsened in the 73rd minute. Harry Kane, who had had a goal discarded for offside, was removed with a suspected hamstring injury, before manager José Mourinho was booked after entering Southampton's technical area after the goal was canceled.

The result catapults Southampton to 11th place, having obtained 10 points from their four games during the holiday season, while Tottenham remains in sixth place with only four points during the same period.

How Southampton beat the Spurs

Harry Kane grabs the hamstrings after suffering an injury

It was a completely entertaining first half, and Southampton almost took the lead in three minutes. Ryan Bertrand made an excellent center from the left, but Cedric Soares could only nod at the goal. Shortly after, Kane saw his first shot blocked by Jan Bednarek's leg before his second, also deflected by Bednarek's calf, was well saved by Alex McCarthy.

Southampton continued to see the best of the play and in the 17th minute, took the lead with an excellent goal from Ings.

Jack Stephens threw a wonderful ball forward, which the Southampton forward controlled with a good first touch. He entered the box, leaving Toby Alderweireld on his knees while Ings hit the ball over his head, before going home to a Paulo Gazzaniga rooted for his 13th goal of the Premier League season.

Southampton: McCarthy (7), Cedric (6), Stephens (7), Bednarek (7), Bertrand (7), Armstrong (7), Ward-Prowse (7), Hojbjerg (8), Redmond (7), Djenepo (7 )), Ings (8). Subs used: Largo (6), Obafemi (5), Romeu (n / a). Tottenham: Gazzaniga (6), Aurier (6), Alderweireld (6), Vertonghen (6), Sessegnon (6), Ndombele (6), Sissoko (6), Eriksen (7), Moura (7), Kane (6), There (6). Subs used: Lo Celso (6), Lamela (5). Party man: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

But Tottenham could have matched before the break. Kane again forced an effort toward goals, forcing a spilled save from McCarthy.

There he ran to try to put the ball home, but was sent by the goalkeeper. A brief review of VAR ruled out the possibility of a penalty with McCarthy receiving a lot of ball. From the resulting corner, Alli looked at the ball in the path of Jan Vertonghen, but the defender fired his shot on the crossbar from a short distance.

José Mourinho was shown a yellow card after entering the Southampton technical area

Southampton had a great penalty appeal rejected at the beginning of the second half. Bertrand's cross hit Alderweireld's arm with Mike Dean initially rejecting the claims. VAR reviewed the incident and agreed with the decision in the field, and Alderweireld was considered not in an unnatural position and unable to move when Bertrand's fierce impulse struck him at close range.

Southampton made two changes with Sofiane Boufal and Che Adams leaving Stuart Armstrong and Moussa Djenepo.

Tottenham also made two changes with Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko for Juan Foyth and Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham thought they had scored in the 73rd minute when Kane hit home a free kick from Christian Eriksen, but the line judge immediately scored offside. The Tottenham captain immediately raised his hand, indicating that he needed to be replaced, as he felt the back of his left hamstring. While limping through the tunnel, VAR was checking his goal, but soon agreed with the decision of the offside.

Afterwards, Tottenham's manager, José Mourinho, went to the Southampton bank and words were exchanged between the Portuguese and some members of the Southampton coaching staff. It is not clear what was said, but a group of Saints staff gathered around him, before Mourinho returned to his own booth. Referee Dean soon approached to show him a yellow card, which he openly accepted.

Danny Ings of Southampton celebrates with his teammates after scoring against the Spurs

Both sides approached in the last ten minutes. Substitute Shane Long rose above Vertonghen, but has just spearheaded a corner delivery of James Ward-Prowse across the post. On the other end, Lucas Moura had two bites of the cherry, the first was blocked by Redmond before the second hit Bertrand in the arm before opening. VAR also reviewed it for a penalty appeal but nothing was given.

Analysis: injuries will intensify the debate

Harry Kane is ready to spend a period on the sidelines after getting injured

Nick Wright of Sky Sports:

“ Premier League managers, from José Mourinho to Pep Guardiola, have been queuing to criticize the tight schedule of holiday parties recently and there was more evidence as to why New Year's Day when a number of top club players and below the table they succumbed to an injury.

“ Kane was the most prominent, he suffered a possible hamstring problem in his fifth opening in 17 days, but Tottenham was not the only one affected and, with many Premier League teams already dealing with long lists of absences, the debate over festive arrangement The calendar will surely intensify after the third round of Premier League games in just six days.

"The Premier League introduced a winter break in February this season, which will take place over two weekends, but that is little consolation for teams already decimated by fatigue-related injuries." Leicester's boss, Brendan Rodgers, summed up the opinions of his counterparts last week. "It's & # 39; let's pretend to have a rest & # 39;" he said. "It's disappointing to say the least."

Man of the match – Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (center) was excellent in the midfield for Southampton

He may not have been one of the best players like Ings or Redmond, but the contribution of Southampton captain Hojbjerg on Wednesday cannot be underestimated. When Tottenham ceded possession countless times in the midfield, Hojbjerg was there to take advantage and put Southampton in his next attack.

Their statistics also make an impressive read. He made a total of 51 passes, 35 of which were successful, and made 31 of those in the middle of the opposition, demonstrating its importance to Southampton's impressive performance. He also gained possession 14 times and made three interceptions while leading the Saints to another victory.

Opta statistics

Southampton has won two of its last three Premier League matches with Tottenham (L1), after winning only one of the previous 13 (D2 L10).

Tottenham has only kept a clean sheet in 11 games with José Mourinho in all competitions.

Only Jamie Vardy (17) has scored more Premier League goals this season than Danny Ings of Southampton (13).

Whats Next?

There is a short break from the Premier League now that the third round of the FA Cup takes center stage. Southampton will host the Huddersfield on Saturday (start 3.01pm) before traveling to Leicester on Saturday, January 11 in the league (start 3pm).

Tottenham vs Liverpool Live

For Tottenham, they will travel to Middlesbrough on Sunday (start 2.01pm) before a big clash against Liverpool on Saturday, January 11, live on Sky Sports (start 5.30pm).