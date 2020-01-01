Sky sports in 2020: Liverpool, Lewis Hamilton, Anthony Joshua point to important moments | Soccer news

















1:45



What is in Sky Sports in 2020? Discover here …

What is in Sky Sports in 2020? Discover here …

You only live once.

All sports fans know that the biggest events must be experienced in real time and 2020 is ready for many important moments.

Will be Sky sports Do viewers see the following before their eyes for the next 12 months?

Will Liverpool end with 29 years of pain?

The title race will be live at Sky Sports Premier League in 2019/20 with more live games than ever

2019 was an amazing year for Liverpool by Jurgen Klopp. They became European champions. They became world champions. They recorded the third highest score in the history of the Premier League. And yet, the prize they most yearn for still escapes them.

Liverpool have not won the league since 1990, but finished the calendar year with a 13-point lead and a game in hand over Leicester, which ranks second. They are one point further from the defending Manchester City champions and a collapse of this position would be truly spectacular. The sight of Jordan Henderson raising the Premier League trophy above his head in 2020 feels inevitable.

Will Hamilton match Schumacher's record?

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch all the practices, standings and races of the 2020 Formula 1 season live

This winter, Lewis Hamilton claimed his sixth world title, settling ahead of Juan Manuel Fangio as the man with the second biggest championship in sport history. Only one man remains ahead of him on that list, the legendary Michael Schumacher, and Hamilton could advance with him if he can win his fourth consecutive title in 2020.

Hamilton is also only seven wins away from Schumacher's victory of 91 grand prizes, and only four more podiums from the German's 155 record. However, it is the search for a seventh world title that will be the history of the season. Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel and maybe even his teammate Valtteri Bottas from Mercedes hope to keep him waiting.

Will Joshua unify the heavyweight division?

Sky Sports has shown every fight of Anthony Joshua's professional career exclusively live

Anthony Joshua's revenge victory against Andy Ruiz Jr in December means that his dream of unifying the heavyweight division is back in 2020. With the IBF, WBA and WBO belts back around his waist, Joshua has all but one of the main divisional titles.

But mandatory obligations are coming. Kubrat Pulev, the IBF election, is in line to be his first fight of 2020, while Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have confirmed that they will fight for the US WBC title in February. Both men have talked about a desire to fight Joshua, so the world will finally see a unification fight sometime in 2020?

Will England win a T20 World Cup twice in a year?

The ICC T20 Women's World Cup and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be shown live at Sky Sports Cricket

The men and women of England are the world champions in cricket over 50 and in 2020, both sides will seek to repeat the feat in the shortest format of the game. Heather Knight's team fell into the final obstacle in 2018 when they lost the T20 Women's World Cup final against Australia and will have to overcome the home advantage to fight the trophy of defending and favorite champions in February and March.

Australia will also host the men's T20 World Cup in October and November, and England will seek to go one step further after Carlos Brathwaite and the West Indies denied it in the 2016 tournament final. Could Eoin Morgan's team become in the first to celebrate the World Cup and the T20 World Cup at the same time?

Will the Hundred change the face of cricket?

The Hundred arrives at Sky Sports Cricket in 2020

The Hundred is a cricket like you've never seen it before. The new competition will begin in England in the summer of 2020 and will consist of eight teams that will compete with each other in seven cities. Each side will hit up to 100 balls, with a bowling change after every 10 balls.

The tournament, in which the teams of men and women will play side by side, aims to make cricket accessible to the whole family through shorter and faster matches that last less than three hours. It's a new exciting sunrise for the sport, and it will be live at Sky Sports Cricket.

Will Rory break her duck in Augusta?

Sky Sports will become the exclusive live radio station of The Masters tournament in the United Kingdom, starting in 2020

When Rory McIlroy took a four-shot lead in the final round of the 2011 Masters, few expected him to still be waiting for his first green jacket nine years later. Only two months after that infamous fourth day collapse, he picked up his first race at the US Open and then added the PGA Championship by the same winning margin, eight strokes, in 2012.

The victory at The Open in 2014 forced only the Masters to complete the Grand Slam of the golf race, but McIlroy begins a new decade still looking for that elusive Augusta title. "If there is a key to start competing more regularly and winning major races again, I just need to start a little better," he said. Sky sports news last month. Will 2020 be your year?

Will the Rangers end the dominance of Celtic?

Sky Sports will be the only place to see live Ladbrokes Premier League action since 2020

The Celts were almost unstoppable during the last decade in Scotland, but could their bitter rivals put an end to their period of unmatched dominance? Neil Lennon's team took the first step toward a fourth consecutive triple when they beat the Rangers in the final of the Scottish League Cup in December, but this time the league title will require some victory.

A famous Old Firm victory for Steven Gerrard's team at Parkhead on the last weekend of 2019 leaves only two Celtic points with a game in hand. "There is still a lot of work to do," said the Rangers manager, after a game that is possibly the most exciting title race in years.

Will Katie Taylor beat another undisputed champion?

Katie Taylor remains undefeated in her professional career

Katie Taylor wants to build her status as a two-peso world champion competing in a series of "historic,quot; fights in 2020. Taylor crowned a magnificent 2019 by beating Christina Linardatou in November to claim her first super lightweight title, having defeated Delfine Persoon in June to become the undisputed champion of the lightweight division.

The close nature of his victory over Persoon means that a rematch is still an important possibility, while Taylor is also looking for fights with fellow champions Amanda Serrano and the undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus. Promoter Eddie Hearn even suggested that the Irish superstar is on his way to headline his own pay-per-view program in 2020 and few would bet against making more history in the next 12 months.

Will we see Tiger in the Ryder Cup?

The Ryder Cup returns to Sky Sports in September 2020

"I think they are both very capable of being part of the team," said Steve Stricker when asked if Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson could be with their 12-man team in the United States for next September's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. "Leaving any of those guys out would be hard to do, just because of what they mean and what they have meant for these teams over the years."

Woods stepped back the years in an epic Masters triumph in 2019 and if he approaches that kind of form in the first half of 2020, he will be in the thoughts of the US captain. UU. Stricker is plotting revenge for Europe's victory 17½ – 10½ in 2018, and the possible inclusion of the 15-time main winner Woods could be one of the main stories leading to this year's edition.

Will Tom Brady reach the seventh heaven?

Super Bowl LIV will be live at Sky Sports on Sunday, February 2

Are the New England Patriots too old? Too much washing? Is there another Super Bowl beyond them? Critics of the Bill Belichick franchise are familiar, many cited them before last season, and yet a sixth Super Bowl in 17 years followed with a 13-3 success over the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta last February. .

Repeating the trick will not be easy. A 27-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins last weekend means the Patriots failed to close the first round and their first task of 2020 will be to face the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round. Much rests on the shoulders of quarterback Tom Brady, who is now 42 years old but insists he still "feels like a child,quot; and is determined to continue building on his legacy. Like Lewis Hamilton, a historical number seven is firmly in his sights.

Will Leeds United finally reach the promised land?

Enjoy live EFL games and the Play-Off drama at Sky Sports Football in 2020

Leeds United, champions of England more recently than Liverpool, has not played a first level game since May 2004. However, the end of that sterile race is glimpsed. Sunday's remarkable 5-4 victory over the city of Birmingham meant they finished 2019 at the top of the Sky Bet Championship and started the New Year with a nine-point cushion over Fulham's third place and the group of sides looking to hunt them down and deny them an automatic promotion spot.

Marcelo Bielsa will be cautious in his optimism. His team finished 2018 in the same position, at the top of the table with a five-point gap to the third and ended up being reviewed by Norwich City and Sheffield United before losing to Derby County in the Play-Offs. After being burned in 2019, Leeds is a favorite for the promotion in 2020 and two decades of pain on Elland Road could end soon.