Sixteen inmates killed in Mexico prison fight | News from Mexico

Sixteen inmates were killed and five were injured in a fight in a prison in the state of Zacatecas, in northern Mexico, authorities said Wednesday, in one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the country's problematic criminal system since the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assumed power.

The fight broke out on Tuesday afternoon at the Regional Center for Social Reintegration in the city of Cieneguillas, located on the western flank of the state capital Zacatecas, the state government said in a statement issued Tuesday night.

An inmate was arrested with a firearm and three more weapons were found in the prison, as well as several knives.

The government launched an investigation to determine those responsible for the fight and how the weapons entered the prison, according to the statement.

Security will increase in state prisons after the fight, the government said.

The incident marks the last blow in the security record of López Obrador, who took office in December 2018 and promised to reduce record levels of violence. In contrast, Mexico was on its way to exceeding the total homicides of the previous year, according to the latest data.

Mexican prisons have been plagued with violence for a long time. In 2017, at least 28 inmates were killed when a brutal fight broke out in a prison at the Mexican Acapulco resort in the Mexican Pacific.