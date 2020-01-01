Shock photo of Kylie Jenner leaked – Face covered with acne bumps!

Kyle Jenner is going viral this morning, after someone leaked an image without pictures of the younger and richer Kardashian sister.

His face was covered with spots and bumps. And the image has surprised his fans.

This is not the first time fans have seen Kylie's real face, without the Insta and photoshop filters.

In June, the paparazzi met with Kylie when he came to an appointment with the dentist in Beverly Hills. Kylie was not wearing makeup, and was wearing glasses.

And she looked very un glamorous:

Kylie may not be a natural beauty, but she is very rich.

Last year, Coty Inc bought a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics, for $ 600 million. The agreement values ​​the Kylie company at $ 1.2 billion.

The brands of Kylie companies are Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, which launched in May and sold out initially in 10 hours. Coty says that Kylie Skin is on its way to reaching around $ 25 million in sales for the 2019 calendar year.