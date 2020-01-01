Several dead, thousands caught in floods in Jakarta of Indonesia | News

%MINIFYHTMLdf6ff1e3994a22fa57e280263c6e003c9% %MINIFYHTMLdf6ff1e3994a22fa57e280263c6e003c10%

At least 14 people were confirmed dead on Thursday and thousands were forced to evacuate, after a severe flood in the capital of Indonesia while residents celebrated the New Year.

Tens of thousands of revelers in Jakarta were soaked by torrential rains while waiting for New Year's Eve fireworks on Wednesday.

The Jakarta National Airport also closed, leaving almost 20,000 passengers stranded.

The spokesman for the National Agency for Disaster Mitigation, Agus Wibowo, said Wednesday that monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged at least 90 neighborhoods and caused a landslide in Depok, a city on the outskirts of Jakarta.

Wibowo said that among the dead was a 16-year-old high school student who was electrocuted while more than 19,000 people were in temporary shelters after flood waters reached up to three meters (10 feet) in various places.

Al Latif Ilyas Darmawan, the victim's father, said rescuers were unable to save their son, Arviqo Alif Ardana.

"I didn't know what had happened until his younger brother came and told me that his brother had died and when I arrived at the scene, people said that my son was electrocuted when he was holding a lamppost and tried to be rescued by local residents (but they failed and they died) ".

Jakarta Globe reported that at least 14 people died in the floods.

07.45 Selamat pagi Jakarta, mohon maaf kepada masyarakat atas ketidaknyamanannya atas kondisi pelayanan samsat Jakbar saat ini. pic.twitter.com/sZsKN7370M – TMC Polda Metro Jaya (@TMCPoldaMetro) January 2, 2020

Warning of more floods

The governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, told reporters after conducting an aerial survey of the flooded city that up to 370 millimeters (14.5 inches) of rain, more than three times the average amount, was recorded in the mountainous areas of Jakarta and West Java on New Year's Eve, resulting in the overflow of the Ciliwung and Cisadane rivers.

He said about 120,000 rescuers had been deployed to evacuate those affected and install mobile water pumps as more rains were forecast in the coming days.

The authorities warned that flooding was possible until April, when the rainy season ends.

He promised that the administration of his city would complete projects in the two rivers, including a dam and a sluice, to avoid flooding.

Television images and photos published by the agency showed dozens of cars floating in muddy waters while soldiers and rescuers in rubber boats struggled to evacuate children and old people who were staying on the roofs of their miserable houses.

Floods flooded thousands of homes and buildings in poor and rich districts alike, forcing authorities to cut off electricity and water supply and paralyzing transportation networks, Wibowo said.

The Director General of Civil Aviation, Polana Pramesti, said the floods also submerged the airstrip at the Halim Perdanakusumah National Airport in Jakarta, which led authorities to close it and leave about 19,000 passengers.

The floods also highlighted Indonesia's infrastructure problems in trying to attract foreign investments.

Jakarta is home to 10 million people, or 30 million, including those in its metropolitan area.

It is prone to earthquakes and floods and sinks rapidly due to uncontrolled extraction of groundwater. Congestion is also estimated to cost the economy $ 6.5 billion a year.

President Joko Widodo announced in August that the capital will move to a site in the sparsely populated province of East Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo, known for rainforests and orangutans.