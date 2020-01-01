Sam Surridge: Bournemouth withdraws Swansea loan forward | Soccer news

Sam Surridge's loan period with Swansea is over

Bournemouth has removed striker Sam Surridge from a successful loan period in Swansea to reinforce his squad of shy goals.

England's U21 international scored seven goals in 23 appearances in all competitions for the Swans, the most recent in mid-December against Middlesbrough.

Surridge has so far only made two appearances for the Cherries, both when he left the bench in the Premier League games last season.

Bournemouth chief Eddie Howe revealed in early December that he was considering a withdrawal for Surridge when Josh King suffered an ankle injury, although Norway's international is now back in action.

But Howe's team has had trouble scoring goals in 2019-20, reaching the goal only 20 times in 20 games, only Watford (15) and Crystal Palace (18) have scored less.

Midfielder Harry Wilson is his top Premier League scorer with six, several of those goals come directly from the sets, while the hit duo King and Callum Wilson have combined for only eight goals in 35 appearances and Dominic Solanke has not scored goals in his 17 games. .

Surridge's game is another blow for Steve Cooper's Swansea team, which has struggled to regain the shape it showed in red-hot August.

Swansea, who led the Sky Bet Championship table in the first weeks of the season, has collapsed to the ninth thanks to a streak of only two wins in 10 games.

