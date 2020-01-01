Ronnie Wood was called "Weak" by Keith Richards for going to rehab

Wenn

The Rolling Stones rocker remembers being ridiculed and mocked by his bandmate for signing up for rehab for the first time in an attempt to combat his addictions.

Ronnie Wood He was qualified as a "weakling" by The Rolling Stones& # 39; bandmate Keith Richards when he went to rehab for the first time.

The 72-year-old guitarist has been sober for the past decade, but recalled the first time he tried to quit alcohol and drugs in 2005 during an interview with Mojo magazine.

Recalling the reactions of his bandmates to his cleanup attempts, Ronnie said: "I remember going on stage clean for the first time, it was at this club in Canada for the start of a tour (in August 2005). This, (terrified), and Mick (Jagger) whispered: "Okay, you can do it, don't worry."

"And Keith says: & # 39; Rehabilitation is for those who leave! & # 39; Trying to distinguish that I was the weakling. But it takes a lot of strength to do it if in fact I will be able to do it because there are no guarantees" .

It was only after an intervention in 2009 that the "penny fell" and Ronnie got the help he needed to stay sober. And instead of returning to rehabilitation, the musician committed to a program.

"Sometimes you wonder if they want you to go out drinking again … It's great money for them," he explained. "Do they want you to fall out of the car and come back and pay them another lot of money?"

"So I left the rehabilitation and did it myself. I felt I knew what to do: fellowship. I did 90 meetings in 90 days and did the same thing again. I didn't need the place of rehabilitation. I did it during the meetings."