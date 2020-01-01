Robert Kubica joins Alfa Romeo as a reserve driver for F1 2020

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The former Williams driver returns to the team with which he made his F1 debut with Alfa Romeo as the new great Polish sponsor

Last update: 01/01/20 11:51 am

Robert Kubica has joined Alfa Romeo as the team's reserve driver for the 2020 season.

The Polish, who made his F1 debut with the Swiss-based team in 2006 when he was known as BMW Sauber, arrives from Williams to support drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

F1 2020: all the necessary details to know

The arrival of Kubica coincides with that of the Polish gasoline company PKN Orlen, which signed an agreement to become the sponsor of the team's joint title.

The team will now be officially known as Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN.

"I am very happy to start this new chapter in my career by joining Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN," said Kubica, who ran for Sauber for four seasons and won his only F1 race with them in 2008.

4:33
Ted Kravitz sat with Robert Kubica during his time at Williams

"This team occupies a special place in my heart and I am pleased to see some faces even here from my years in Hinwil.

"The time and circumstances are obviously different, but I am convinced that I will find the same determination and hunger to succeed. I am eager to help Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN take the next step."

Team leader Frederic Vasseur added: "The new and exciting partnership with PKN ORLEN is a declaration of intent for both parties. It is proof of the ambition of our common project and our desire to compete at the top of Formula 1 ".

"PKN ORLEN's support for excellence finds a perfect partner in our team. We are also pleased to welcome Robert back home and cannot wait to start working with him."

