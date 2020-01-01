Rob Gronkowski shares his Amazon elections to boost his new year

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

New year, new you!

If you're like most Americans, the beginning of January brings new fitness, health and wellness goals. In fact, football stallion and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski He has some visions for himself in 2020.

"Last year, I have really focused on recovering my body and being healthy from all injuries over the years. I really focused on low impact exercises and being more flexible. 2020 will be the same," he shared with E ! News exclusively. "I just try to keep learning about how to be healthier and take it to the next level."

Between workouts, the former New England Patriots player partnered with Amazon to create a store that includes a variety of active lifestyle products that he needs to achieve his goals.

"As you know, I am interested in fitness, so all products and brands are linked to health and fitness. The WaterRower Gronk edition and the Jacobs Ladder Gronk edition are some of my favorite cardiovascular pieces. We partnered with Inertia Ola to create her inertia wave bands that I use with all my workouts, "Rob shared with us. "You have to see the Ice Shakers, one of the brands of my family we went to Shark tank with. It is the best insulated cup on the market! "

But wait, there's more! See some of our favorites from your Amazon store below.

TheraGun G3PRO percussion therapy device

Add Rob to the long list of fitness lovers who are fans of this professional deep hand tissue massager. As an additional benefit, it is 50% quieter than previous models.

Beachbody Core Comfort rug

Surprisingly thick and supportive for its size, the Core Comfort mat helps you protect your joints and back while taking your workouts to the limit.


Ecomm: Rob Gronkowski Amazon chooses for 2020

Element Fitness Minishock Wireless Vibrating Foam Roller

Rob may have found the perfect tool to fight pain. Vibrating foam knobs drive vibration directly to where you need it most so you can return to work in your physical state.


Ecomm: Rob Gronkowski Amazon chooses for 2020

Amazon Essentials 2 Pack Performance Shorts

Amazon Essentials focuses on creating everyday, affordable, high quality and durable clothing that you can trust. For the man in your life always sweating, we found the shorts for him.


Ecomm: Rob Gronkowski Amazon chooses for 2020

Xtreme Monkey XM Fitness weighted tactical vest

This vest is ideal for adding weight to any workout or cardio in your routine. The best part is that the vest comes with the XM FITNESS contoured plates for a more comfortable fit.


Ecomm: Rob Gronkowski Amazon chooses for 2020

WaterRower Gronk Fitness Champion Hi Rise Water Rowing Machine

Whether you want to burn fat and build muscle or experience low-impact cardio training throughout the body, this machine is one of Rob's favorite items. The machine also has a "water flywheel,quot;, which not only reproduces the sensation of rowing in the water, but also claims to eliminate any discomfort or pain in the joints.


Ecomm: Rob Gronkowski Amazon chooses for 2020

Jacob & # 39; s Ladder Gronk Edition Step Machine

Used by professional athletes for their training benefits and to help their performance, the Jacobs ladder, combined with the Gronk mentality, is a premium machine to use in all training and physical training centers.


Ecomm: Rob Gronkowski Amazon chooses for 2020

Regardless of your goals or purchases, Rob has solid advice worth listening to.

"Research and start slowly. You don't need / have to jump to anything too fast," he advised. "It should be a lifestyle change over time. Find what works for you and your lifestyle."

In the words of the former teammate Tom brady: Let's go!

Recent Articles

McDonald's order will reveal the famous person with whom you will connect

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Proof: McDonald's order will reveal the famous person you will connect with...
Read more

Rob Gronkowski shares his Amazon elections to boost his new year

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase...
Read more

What channel is Oregon vs. today? Wisconsin? Time, TV schedule for Rose Bowl 2020

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The new year is here, which means that the Rose Bowl highlights the college football board on the first day...
Read more

US Embassy security personnel fires rubber bullets at Baghdad protesters in second day of unrest

Uncategorized Matilda Coleman - 0
(CNN)Security personnel at the US Embassy in Baghdad fired tear gas and rubber bullets at hundreds of protesters on Wednesday, as demonstrations at the compound entered a second day. Protesters were seen trying to climb the embassy's exterior walls, an eyewi…
Read more

Giants news, 1/1: Reactions to Dave Gettleman’s press conference

Uncategorized Matilda Coleman - 0
Good morning and Happy New Year, New York Giants fans! Reactions to Dave Gettlemans battle with the media on Tuesday dominate todays headlines. Dave Gettleman took a beating in press conference bout with media Steve Serby of the New York Post compares the …
Read more
©