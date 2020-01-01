Rob Gronkowski shares his Amazon elections to boost his new year

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

New year, new you!

If you're like most Americans, the beginning of January brings new fitness, health and wellness goals. In fact, football stallion and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski He has some visions for himself in 2020.

"Last year, I have really focused on recovering my body and being healthy from all injuries over the years. I really focused on low impact exercises and being more flexible. 2020 will be the same," he shared with E ! News exclusively. "I just try to keep learning about how to be healthier and take it to the next level."

Between workouts, the former New England Patriots player partnered with Amazon to create a store that includes a variety of active lifestyle products that he needs to achieve his goals.

"As you know, I am interested in fitness, so all products and brands are linked to health and fitness. The WaterRower Gronk edition and the Jacobs Ladder Gronk edition are some of my favorite cardiovascular pieces. We partnered with Inertia Ola to create her inertia wave bands that I use with all my workouts, "Rob shared with us. "You have to see the Ice Shakers, one of the brands of my family we went to Shark tank with. It is the best insulated cup on the market! "

But wait, there's more! See some of our favorites from your Amazon store below.