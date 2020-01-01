Rihanna reveals the beauty cure for hangovers in Fenty's announcement of New Year's Day

Rihanna has a special message for those who suffer the aftermath of a night of celebration and welcome in the New Year. In a new Fenty Beauty ad, Rihanna demonstrates how she uses the Fenty Beauty Pro Filter Concealer to cover the bags under her eyes and look beautiful. The concealer is one of the most important steps in the application of makeup, since the human face is never a solid color. From freckles and imperfections to pigmentation problems, dark circles under the eyes (either of hormones or a night celebration) are important so that the area under the eyes seems clear enough so that it does not contrast with the rest of the eyes. face.

The concealer is usually the first step in what then becomes part of highlighting and contouring the face. It is imperative to illuminate the area under the eyes, as this provides the perfect canvas for two critical aspects of a complete makeup appearance: the eyes and cheeks.

The blush is important to ensure that the face looks fresh, healthy and has a natural shine. When you smile, the upper part of the cheeks meets the area under the eyes and if there are dark circles visible in this area, it is removed from the rest of the face.

In addition, the lower part of the eye plays another prominent role in a complete makeup appearance. The eyeliner and mascara can look unpleasant if there are dark circles in the area. Rihanna showed how she uses the concealer and her fans loved the surprise tutorial. You can watch the video that Fenty Beauty shared with her 9 million Instagram followers below.

Rihanna looked fresh and beautiful in the video and many people know that, in addition to her makeup, including her concealer, highlighter and contour, the best way to look amazing is the lighting. In the video, you can see that Rihanna is bathed in a soft light that makes her look even younger and her skin moist.

Rihanna had a very good year in 2019, and is starting 2020 promoting her business that has become incredibly successful. Rihanna's clothing line won a 2019 British Fashion Award and it seems that Rihanna is so dedicated to ensuring that 2020 is another beautiful year for her, her business and her clients.



