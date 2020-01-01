Rasheeda Frost looked beautiful for New Year's Eve: watch the video with Kirk Frost

Rasheeda Frost shared a video on her social media account, which shows her New Year's Eve party dress. She and Kirk organized the party at their Frost Boutique, and it was definitely wonderful. Watch the clip below:

‘Bringing in the new year wit bae @ frost117 ……. #happynewyear # 2020,quot;, Rasheeda captioned the clip.

Someone said: & # 39; Happy new blessings from Rasheeda and Kirk to you and your family this year and always 👍❤️ & # 39; and a follower published: & # 39; Hunnnaaayyy💁🏽‍♀️😍, SN: Men don't know they are going to walk too fast To How to let her catch up hahaha.

A follower said: & # 39; Happy new year, all the best for the new year, baby, I love you from day 1, you are an icon and a blessing to all of us, you look beautiful as always, baby & # 39 ;, and someone else posted this: & # 39; You look beautiful. And the fact that each hair looks so perfect is amazing. "

A fan wished Rasheeda the best and said: ‘It is my wish that 2020 brings you all the joy and abundance of which you are worthy! HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2020 … "and someone else posted this:" Can you slow down a bit, Mr. Frost? ", Slipping on your tiptoes," come across. "

Someone criticized Kirk's outfit and said: ‘His side hat makes my nerves stand on end. She is so elegant and he looks irregular, "and a follower posted this:" Now, if we could get Kirk's wardrobe on par with yours … "

Another follower said: "It's so sad that you always look good with your husband, he's always dressed like a child tonight, he's not doing anything for your outfit, put on some clothes, see your age."

Just the other day, Rasheeda shared a couple of videos of the preparations that were taking place at the Frost Bistro for the big night.



