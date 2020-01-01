Rami Malek is inspired by Freddie Mercury to play the villain & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML64d97f17b9a70e133606e09628496f039% %MINIFYHTML64d97f17b9a70e133606e09628496f0310%

Talking about his role in the next James Bond movie, the star of & # 39; Bohemian Rhapsody & # 39; Explain why he tried not to make a copy of someone, but to get something original.

Rami Malek used Freddie Mercury as an inspiration when discovering how to play Bond Safin's villain in "No time to die".

The Oscar-winning actor, who took home the statuette for his role as deceased. Queen leader in biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody", he will face 007 himself in the last installment of the spy franchise, which will be launched in April (20).

And although there have been some iconic depictions of villains in previous Bond films, which include Javier Bardemin "Skyfall"Rami was determined to bring something new to the piece.

"If I go in there and try to make a copy of someone, what joy or fun would it be for someone? I guess it may be a lesson I learned from Mr. Mercury," he told Empire magazine. "If it's not original, why bother? I've saved some things from some of my favorites. But I tried to imbue this character every day with something I thought made sense to the character, but at the same time it could be shocking. and disturbing. "

Rami also joined his "Bohemian Rhapsody" voice coach once again to hone his accent for "No Time to Die."

"I wanted to create something that we couldn't link from any particular part of the world," he smiled.