Protester in India shot in the head over outrage at police | India News

%MINIFYHTML76a090890d560621d45c498b22a41d3d9% %MINIFYHTML76a090890d560621d45c498b22a41d3d10%

In India, the family of a young man who was shot in the head during a protest says the police intentionally killed him.

He is one of at least 25 people killed since the demonstrations against the new government citizenship law began.

Police blame protesters who, they say, carried illegal firearms. But activists say their research shows the opposite.

%MINIFYHTML76a090890d560621d45c498b22a41d3d11% %MINIFYHTML76a090890d560621d45c498b22a41d3d12%

Anchal Vohra from Al Jazeera reports from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where most deaths have occurred.