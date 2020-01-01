Princess Love reveals what she and Ray J called her son!

%MINIFYHTMLe3a76afbbc89fe03b5cdd46dcf0adee89% %MINIFYHTMLe3a76afbbc89fe03b5cdd46dcf0adee810%

It's the first day of the year, and we have a new baby in our hands! We are pleased to report that Princess Love has given birth to Ray J's baby and she!

The couple first announced that they were expecting a baby in October and since then, it has been a difficult path for the birth of their second child.

The turmoil began when Ray J was seen being too friendly in the club while Princess was pregnant at home. Tensions rose even more when Princess Love accused Ray J of leaving her and her daughter, Melody Norwood, stranded in Las Vegas after an argument.

Between that time and the birth of the baby, Princess talked about her wishes to divorce Ray J while he worked to rejoin his family.

It seems that things have cooled down and Princess Love was able to give birth to her baby without the drama. The first time we heard about the news about babies was when Ray J shared a video of his family in the hospital while Princess Love was taken to the labor and delivery unit.

A few days later, Princess took Instagram to reveal her baby's name, Epik Ray Norwood. You can see a glimpse of the newborn below:

We want to congratulate Princess Love and Ray J once again for the birth of Epik and wish them well in 2020!