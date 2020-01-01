Princess Love offers a first vision of the newborn son, reveals his name

%MINIFYHTML2dfdfa4fab403b3b7ca3c884635c74459% %MINIFYHTML2dfdfa4fab403b3b7ca3c884635c744510%

Many of the friends of the former student of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39 ;, including Loni Love and Mimi Faust, also congratulated her on her second child with her husband Ray J.

Princess love She is playing in the new year as the mother of two children. On Wednesday, January 1, the "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"Alumbre offered her followers of social networks the first vision of her newborn son with her husband J ray and revealed the name of the little bundle of joy.

Taking her Instagram account, Princess shared a picture of her baby's small hand holding her finger while her arm was wrapped in a warm white blanket. In the legend of the publication, the reality TV star announced the name of her baby, "Epik Ray Norwood".

After the publication, many of her friends jumped into the comments section to congratulate her. Among them were the Grammy nominated singer Amerie"Bad Chichas Club"alum Natalie Nunn, Phaedra Parks, Loni love Y "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"star Mimi Faust. Meanwhile, Victoria & # 39; s Secret model Jessica White He wrote: "So many blessings for your new perfect package of love."

Ray announced the arrival of Epik on Monday, December 30, sharing on YouTube a collection of homemade videos of the holiday season that led to the moment Princess was taken to the delivery room to give birth to her son. The rapper also shared the sweet video on his Twitter account, talking about his wife in the caption: "I love you [Princess Love] so proud of you. The strongest women in the world and the mother of my children."

Epik is the couple's second child, joining their firstborn Melody.

Before the birth of Epik, Ray and Princess were involved in a marriage drama that almost led them to divorce. It all started after the latter accused her husband of leaving her and her daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas, before going to social networks to express their problems with Ray. However, the two have buried the ax.