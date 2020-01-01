Preview of the match – Derby vs Barnsley

%MINIFYHTMLeb895af727b6ae6e0732de4f7b58b4359% %MINIFYHTMLeb895af727b6ae6e0732de4f7b58b43510%

Watch Wayne Rooney's debut live at the Sky Sports Main Event starting at 7pm Thursday night; The start is at 7.45pm.

Derby will face Barnsley in the Sky Bet Championship on Thursday night, live at the Sky Sports Main Event.

Team news

Wayne Rooney could make his Derby debut in the Sky Bet Championship clash against Barnsley relegation fighters. The former England captain agreed to an 18-month player-coach agreement with the Rams in August, but after finishing his period with DC United, the forward could not appear until the winter transfer window was opened.

The head of the Derby, Phillip Cocu, will be without defender Krystian Bielik, who is suspended after being ejected during Monday night's 2-1 victory over Charlton. Right-back Jayden Bogle could return to the team after losing the last game with an eye infection, but midfielder Tom Lawrence fulfills his own two-game ban.

Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber named an initial unchanged lineup for the goalless draw at Swansea. The Tykes are undefeated in five league games, which has seen them close the gap in the teams that are above them as they try to leave the last three.

Captain Alex Mowatt shook off his recent illness error to start against the Swans, so he will be monitored after leaving after an hour. The end Mamadou Thiam and striker Patrick Schmidt are both options if Struber seeks to refresh himself on the side.

Recent form

Derby beat Charlton on Monday night to end a winless race that spanned seven games with Phillip Cocu.

Barnsley is undefeated in his last five, drawing his last two against West Brom and Swansea.

The most outstanding

Opta statistics

Derby has won each of his last four home league games against Barnsley, a race that dates back to the 2012-13 season.

Barnsley has won one of his last 16 games outside the league against Derby (D4 L11), a 3-2 victory in September 2009.

Derby is looking to start his calendar year with a victory in the league for the first time since 2015, drawing two and losing two since then.

Barnsley is undefeated in his last six league games at the start of a calendar year (W4 D2) since losing 2-1 to Peterborough United in 2013.

Derby end Tom Lawrence has scored three goals in his last four appearances in the league against Barnsley, including one in the most recent meeting between clubs in Pride Park in May 2018.

Excluding the play-offs, Yorkshire teams have won only two of their last 31 visits outside the Derby League (W2 D6 L25), both Leeds win in August 2015 and August 2018.

Prutton's prediction

Will we see Wayne Rooney on the field in Pride Park? He is an absolute legend in the English game and it will be fantastic to see him play in the Championship. Derby won his last game to end a really poor race, but he could still do it with an initial kick this season and Rooney could well provide that.

Barnsley is now in a position where he can tie games against players like West Brom and Swansea and, in fact, be disappointed that they haven't won, which shows how far they have come with Gerhard Struber. However, I will support a narrow home victory here.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)