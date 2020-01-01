Home Latest News President Macron breaks the silence about pension protests in France | France...

President Macron breaks the silence about pension protests in France | France news

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>President Macron breaks the silence about pension protests in France | France news
%MINIFYHTML0b23f0c2aac498656d5b2903a09d1a9d9% %MINIFYHTML0b23f0c2aac498656d5b2903a09d1a9d10%

President Emmanuel Macron has called for calm throughout France in his New Year speech.

Demonstrators on strike have brought the country almost to a standstill by demonstrating about pension reforms that would have forced employees to continue working longer.

And now, even the Paris Opera orchestra has launched an unusual protest of its own.

%MINIFYHTML0b23f0c2aac498656d5b2903a09d1a9d11% %MINIFYHTML0b23f0c2aac498656d5b2903a09d1a9d12%

Natacha Butler from Al Jazeera reports from Paris.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©