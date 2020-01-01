President Macron breaks the silence about pension protests in France | France news

%MINIFYHTML0b23f0c2aac498656d5b2903a09d1a9d9% %MINIFYHTML0b23f0c2aac498656d5b2903a09d1a9d10%

President Emmanuel Macron has called for calm throughout France in his New Year speech.

Demonstrators on strike have brought the country almost to a standstill by demonstrating about pension reforms that would have forced employees to continue working longer.

And now, even the Paris Opera orchestra has launched an unusual protest of its own.

Natacha Butler from Al Jazeera reports from Paris.