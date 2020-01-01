Premier League Darts 2020: Fallon Sherrock included as Premier League & # 39; Challenger & # 39; | Darts news

Nine of the darts, most high-profile names will fight for four places in The O2 in May, while nine more names will appear during the opening phase





Nathan Aspinall and Glen Durrant will make their Premier League Darts debut this year with story creator Fallon Sherrock included as one of the nine & # 39; Challengers & # 39 ;.

UK Open Champion Aspinall and three times BDO world champion Durrant They were among the nine & # 39; Contenders & # 39; in last year's competition and, after stellar seasons, the couple is rewarded with a place among the nine elite.

Barry Hearn confirmed the field, as well as Sherrock Y John henderson as the first two & # 39; Challengers & # 39 ;, in Sky Sports, with the four best players of the Order of Merit earning their place by right.

2020 Premier League lineup Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Rob cross Nathan Aspinall Michael Smith Daryl Gurney Gary Anderson Glen Durrant

Michael van Gerwen defeated Rob Cross to win a fifth Premier League in May last year

World champion Peter Wright and runner-up Michael van Gerwen, who is pursuing his fifth Premier League title in succession and sixth in eight years, heads the field.

World champion number 2 and matchplay world champion Rob Cross, defeated by Van Gerwen in the final last year, returns for the third consecutive year and Grand Slam champion Gerwyn price Complete the four automatic qualifiers for the competition, which starts in Aberdeen on February 6.

Twice Premier League Champion Gary Anderson is back after missing last year's event with a back injury, while the two-time main winner and world number 7 Daryl Gurney makes its third consecutive appearance and finalist in 2018 Michael Smith It is also included as a wild card.

Gary Anderson returns to the Premier League after an injury hit in 2019

James Wade, Mensur Suljovic and the retired Raymond van Barneveld are the men who should be omitted last year, with the return of Anderson and the elevation of Aspinall and Durrant, which means that Wade and Suljovic had to be lost.

Durrant enjoyed a stellar year of debut on the PDC Tour, reaching semifinals in Matchplay, Grand Prix and Grand Slam to go with two Pro Tour titles and an eventual quarter-final exit in his debut at Ally Pally.

Glen Durrant will have the opportunity to take his form in the Premier League circuit

Nathan Aspinall will follow a second consecutive World Championship semifinal with a full appearance in the Premier League

Meanwhile, & # 39; The Asp & # 39; He secured his first major title at the UK Open and added the US Darts Masters as his actions continue to increase.

First & # 39; Challengers & # 39; revealed, but there are still seven to be confirmed

0:44 Falllon Sherrock has asked for more opportunities and will show his skills on the second night in the Premier League Falllon Sherrock has asked for more opportunities and will show his skills on the second night in the Premier League

After last year's successful introduction of the & # 39; Contenders & # 39; To replace the injured Anderson, Hearn confirmed over the weekend that the concept would return for the 2020 edition of the tournament and the first two names were revealed as part of the announcement.

Sherrock, the newly crowned & # 39; Queen of the Palace & # 39 ;, gets the best bill after her pioneer presentation at Alexandra Palace and will participate in Night Two in Nottingham.

Milton Keynes, 25, has already received a place in the six World Series events by invitation and his victories over Ted Evetts and Suljovic, the first time a woman has won matches on the World Championship stage, they have earned her a Premier League Opportunity.

John Henderson eliminated James Wade from the World Championship and will have another Premier League chance

The other & # 39; Challenger & # 39; confirmed is & # 39; The Highlander & # 39; Henderson, who will participate in the opening night in Aberdeen, where his memorable walk through a lonely piper thrilled the crowd last year.

Seven other names will be revealed in due course, but youth world champion Luke Humphries, who enjoyed another impressive display of Ally Pally, could appear. Jeffrey de Zwaan, Dimitri van den Bergh, Max Hopp and Chris Dobey will wait for a comeback after absolving themselves well last year.

Keane Barry, Steve Lennon and William O & # 39; Connor will expect to take the place of & # 39; Challenger & # 39; in Dublin, while Ian White, Joe Cullen, Stephen Bunting and Jonny Clayton await an opportunity given the change of title from contender to challenger.

