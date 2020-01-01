Pregnant Eva Amurri crying after failing the gestational diabetes test

%MINIFYHTML0de1c4cb6c5d1c5f3c6bb5a2027b681b9% %MINIFYHTML0de1c4cb6c5d1c5f3c6bb5a2027b681b10%

Susan Sarandon's daughter is excited when she is dealing with gestational diabetes while she becomes pregnant and divorces her husband Kyle Martino.

Pregnant actress Eva Amurri Martino expect a brighter 2020 after the end of the year looking forward to the results of your gestational diabetes test while facing divorce.

Susan Sarandonthe daughter announced her separation from the football expert Kyle Martino In November 2019, and since then he has kept fans up to date on the development of his life through social networks.

On Monday, December 30, 2019, the future mother of three children revealed that she has been trying to spend more quality time with her children while her children adapt to their new family dynamics, but it has been a difficult time for everyone involved

"This is an extremely stressful time for me," he told his followers in an Instagram Story post.

"We are on the last mile of our divorce process and, therefore, we are doing many aspects of the logistical nightmare. So we have spent all day today changing all utilities to my name and putting them into new payments and everything that kind of thing, which is never fun. It's basically like moving again. "

"And today I had to tell some 20 people that I am going to divorce, which is not something as fun as telling a stranger over and over again. So I am definitely in the hard part of real life." "

Amurri Martino went on to share his health concerns after learning that his first screening test for gestational diabetes had failed.

"That was a big shock to me," he said. "I passed this first one-hour exam with my other two pregnancies, so now I'm going to take the three-hour exam tomorrow and I'm more nervous than I expected."

"I feel so overwhelmed that the idea of ​​treating gestational diabetes above all else is really putting me to the limit."

In the attached caption, the 34-year-old woman admitted that the news of the initial results had reduced her to tears.

"I'll be honest when they called me, I sobbed for twenty minutes (sic)," he wrote in the video post.

However, Amurri Martino is working to stay "positive" and on Tuesday posted images of herself in the doctor's office while undergoing multiple blood tests to determine her diabetes status.

He has not yet revealed the results, but he told fans that everything was "so good" until he decided on the long process, during which doctors monitor blood sugar levels in the body.

The unborn child, a child, must be born in the spring and will be a small brother to the couple's older child of three years, Major, and their five-year-old daughter Marlowe.

She and Martino married in 2011.