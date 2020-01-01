Porsha Williams' Christmas Photo Session With Baby Pilar Jhena Will Make Your Day

Porsha Williams shared a lot of amazing photos with baby Pilar Jehna McKinely for Christmas. The photos are beautiful and fans couldn't agree more.

‘Pilar = Pure 💕 LOVE in the 1st place !! I wish all my followers a lot of love in 2020! Thanks again for always cheering me up and traveling with me on this trip called life❤️ # HappyNewYearsEve2019 #ALoveLikeThis #BabyICanSeeYourHalo ", Porsha captioned a photo with PJ.

Porsha also shared a photo in which Santa Claus holds PJ: Claus Yass PJ, you better model baby! My little angel, I love you so much! God is good … My life is complete @pilarjhena #MiniMe Tap for details! #WeStillHavinChrima, "Porsha captioned the photo.

A fan criticized Porsha for announcing too expensive clothing stores for babies: ‘Now, WHY would you give me another store to buy expensive clothes for my daughter? M I'm broken as is 🤦🏾‍♀️ That dress is EVERYTHING ❤️❤️ ’

Porsha shared a picture of Santa with PJ and his cousin Baleigh.

This is how he captioned the photo: ‘The girls knew Santa so well 🎅🏿 !! They look like little dolls! I can't … the gifts they keep giving! Baleigh and @pilarjhena @lodwill # Pjs1stChristmas #SantaVisitsPj 📸Photographer: @sterlingpics 🔥Pilar’s ​​& Baleigh Gorgeous Gowns: Thank you @adaaziza 🙌🏾 these dresses had the best quality and are absolutely stunning ‘!!’

Someone commented, "Thank you for the black Santa and PJ they did great … your family is beautiful, a lot of style and class for everyone," and another fan said: "Girl, your daughter is so adorable. Beauty overload!

Porsha is on vacation in Mexico with his family.

She has been sharing many beautiful photos and holiday clips, and Dennis McKinley and her baby Pilar Jhena McKinley also appear in the photos.



