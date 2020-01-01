Pope Francis apologizes after slapping a clinging pilgrim

ROME – Pope Francis is only human, after all.

Francis apologized Wednesday for the flash of anger, or self-defense, which he exhibited while greeting the faithful for the giant Vatican nativity scene after a New Year's Eve liturgy the night before.

"Many times we lose our patience," he said. "Me too, and I regret yesterday's bad example."

In an incident captured on video and broadcast on the Internet, Francis can be seen reaching the crowd and looking for the children's hands. When he turns around, a woman in the crowd grabs his right hand with both hands and pulls the 83-year-old pope, which causes him to momentarily lose his balance. Francis, visibly upset, hits the woman's hands twice to free herself, rebuking her, and then walks away angry.

In his traditional comments on Wednesday, the pontiff reflected on patience and how he conquers "iniquity and power."

This is not the first time the world has focused on papal handshakes that went wrong. In March, Francis repeatedly withdrew the hand of the faithful as they sought to kiss his ring.