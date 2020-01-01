Pope apologizes for slapping the devotee who took his hand | News

Pope Francis apologized for hitting the hand of a supporter who grabbed him and pulled him toward her.

Plus:

In his New Year's wishes to the public in St. Peter's Square on Wednesday, Francisco confessed to having lost patience with the woman as he walked through the square on Tuesday night to admire the Vatican's nativity scene.

The cameras captured the scene when the woman, from behind a barrier, reached out and took the Pope's hand.

Francis reacted sharply, exclaimed something and then slapped her hand so she would let him go.

Frowning in anger, he turned and walked away.

In his impromptu comments on Wednesday, Francis said people often lose patience, including him.

Then he apologized for the "bad example,quot; he gave.

By focusing the rest of his speech on his message of peace, the Pope thanked the volunteers in places "where peace and justice are threatened," who choose to be present in a non-violent and unarmed manner.

The pontiff also thanked those who joined a peace march on Wednesday.

Violence against women

Francisco described violence against women as "blasphemy against God."

"If we want to intertwine humanity at this time, we must start over with the woman," the pontiff said Wednesday.

"However, they are continually insulted, beaten, raped, forced to prostitute themselves and repress the life they lead in the womb."

Francis referred to women as the "sources of life."

"The salvation of humanity arose from the body of a woman: we can understand our degree of humanity by the way we treat the body of a woman."

The Catholic Church traditionally celebrates the solemnity of Mary, the feast of the Mother of God on New Year's Day.