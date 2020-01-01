Pompeo postpones trip to Ukraine to focus on Iraq | Ukraine news

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo postponed a trip to Ukraine to focus on the situation in Iraq after protesters attacked the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

Outraged by the US air strikes in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 fighters of a Shiite group backed by Iran, protesters stormed the perimeter of the US embassy and threw rocks during two days of protests over the weekend. They withdrew on Wednesday after Washington sent additional troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran.

Plus:

Pompeo postponed his trip to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus "because of the need for the Secretary to be in Washington, DC, to continue monitoring the current situation in Iraq and ensure the safety of Americans in the Middle East," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

On Tuesday night, Pompeo had told Fox News that the trip to Ukraine was still underway.

Pompeo was ready to reaffirm US support for Ukraine. The trip would have made Pompeo the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Kiev since a scandal broke out in 2019 over a controversial phone call in which Trump allegedly tried to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to find dirt in the former vice president and presidential Democratic candidate Joe Biden. .

Pompeo, a staunch Trump defender, would meet with Zelenskyy and other senior Ukrainian officials, Ortagus said Monday when the trip was first announced.

The Ukrainian scandal led to Trump's impeachment by the US House of Representatives. UU. For abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on December 18 and the president of the United States. UU. He faces a trial in the Senate, possibly later this month, although leading Democratic and Republican lawmakers are still discussing how it will take place.