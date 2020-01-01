Pompeo cancels trip to Ukraine amid protests at the embassy in Iraq

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo canceled a week-long trip to Ukraine and four other nations on Wednesday to stay in Washington and monitor tensions in Iraq after protesters stormed the U.S. Embassy complex in Baghdad and destroyed parts of it, said the State Department.
Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that Pompeo aimed to "ensure the safety of Americans in the Middle East,quot; by staying in Washington and traveling in the "near future,quot; to the countries she had planned. to visit.
Iraqi protesters, mostly members of Iran-backed militias, broke into the embassy complex on Tuesday and set some units on fire. The attackers trapped diplomats and other embassy employees inside larger buildings, but the ambassador, Matthew Tueller, was out of the permit country. Wednesday's protests were quieter and no protesters violated the doors. Protesters dispersed in the afternoon and there were no reports of injuries.
Former State Department officials and associates of Mr. Pompeo say he wanted to make sure that US diplomats do not suffer damage under his surveillance, especially because, as a congressman, he was one of the most scathing critics of a militant's handling by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. group attack against an American complex in Benghazi, Libya. The 2012 assault resulted in the deaths of four Americans, including Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens.
In May, during a period of intense tensions with Iran, Mr. Pompeo he ordered the withdrawal of most of the employees of the Baghdad Embassy and the Erbil Consulate, and last September he ordered the closure of the Basra Consulate.
The assault on Tuesday in Baghdad by protesters, some of whom chanted "Death to America," evoked Benghazi and a siege in 1979 of the U.S. Embassy by student protesters in Tehran, Iran, where 52 diplomats and personnel from Support were held hostage for 444 days. .
Some of the protesters in Baghdad were members of an Iran-backed militia attacked by the US military with airstrikes after commanders determined that the militia was responsible for a rocket attack that killed a US security contractor. At least two dozen people died in five attacks in Iraq and Syria. (The militia has denied responsibility for the rocket attack).
Mr. Pompeo had planned to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Friday. That would have been the first meeting between a member of President Trump's cabinet and Mr. Zelensky since Mr. Trump's political trial investigation began in late September.
The Democratic-led House accused Trump on December 18 during a largely partisan vote, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress after the hearings revealed how Trump withheld $ 391 million of military aid to Ukraine while pressing. Zelensky for political favors. A reconstructed transcript of a July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky was key evidence.
Mr. Pompeo's planned trip had caused speculation throughout Washington and Kiev about what messages he would deliver to Mr. Zelensky on behalf of Mr. Trump. On several occasions since the Ukrainian affair was made public in September, Pompeo has emphasized Trump's claims that there should be investigations into conspiracy claims without a basis for Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential elections and actions on Ukrainian politics by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., who is now a presidential leader Democratic candidate.
The State Department announced on Monday the trip of Mr. Pompeo, which also had planned stops in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus. The department had said that Pompeo intended to "reaffirm the support of the United States for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,quot; on his trip, a reference to the years of duration war that Ukraine is fighting against an insurgency backed by Russia in the east.
The trip to Ukraine this week had been scheduled after Pompeo canceled plans for a visit there in November. That trip, and a possible meeting with Mr. Zelensky, would have taken place amid the testimony of political trial in the House.
The two cancellations could raise suspicions among Ukrainian officials that Trump has little respect for Ukraine and has warm feelings for Russia and President Vladimir V. Putin. Zelensky still wants a meeting at the White House, despite the fury over Trump's accusation and actions over Ukraine. And Ukrainian officials were frustrated by an Oval Office meeting on December 10 between Trump and Sergey V. Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister.
Mr. Pompeo had made plans to avoid interacting this week with William B. Taylor Jr., the head of mission in Kyiv. Mr. Taylor was an outstanding witness at the House's political trial hearings. The expulsion last spring of his predecessor, Ambassador Marie L. Yovanovitch, was a key moment in a US foreign policy in Ukraine led by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani.
Last April, Mr. Pompeo ordered Ms. Yovanovitch's retirement after speaking with Mr. Giuliani. Ms. Yovanovitch was an advocate for anti-corruption efforts, and Mr. Giuliani and his associates with ties to Ukrainian businessmen had pressed for expulsion.
Mr. Pompeo then elected Mr. Taylor, a veteran diplomat and ambassador to Ukraine under previous administrations, to lead the mission in Kiev. But Taylor argued strongly against the retention of military aid, and his testimony in Congress about Trump's hidden policy, what Taylor called the "irregular channel," led the president to denounce him on Twitter.
Mr. Taylor was scheduled to leave his post this month, but an assistant close to Mr. Pompeo, T. Ulrich Brechbuhl, asked Mr. Taylor to hand over his duties to the deputy chief of mission on Wednesday, before Mr.'s scheduled arrival. Pompeo said a person with knowledge of the discussion. Mr. Pompeo could avoid interacting with Mr. Taylor. After that conversation, Taylor decided to leave Ukraine on Thursday.
Trump did not nominate an ambassador to Ukraine since he and Pompeo forced Yovanovitch to leave. The president has He vacated many ambassadorial positions around the world, presumably as part of a broader objective of cutting off State Department operations. Critics say he has contributed to the chaotic and rudderless nature of Trump's foreign policy.