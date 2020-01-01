Pompeo cancels trip to Ukraine amid protests at the embassy in Iraq

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo canceled a week-long trip to Ukraine and four other nations on Wednesday to stay in Washington and monitor tensions in Iraq after protesters stormed the U.S. Embassy complex in Baghdad and destroyed parts of it, said the State Department.

Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that Pompeo aimed to "ensure the safety of Americans in the Middle East,quot; by staying in Washington and traveling in the "near future,quot; to the countries she had planned. to visit.

Iraqi protesters, mostly members of Iran-backed militias, broke into the embassy complex on Tuesday and set some units on fire. The attackers trapped diplomats and other embassy employees inside larger buildings, but the ambassador, Matthew Tueller, was out of the permit country. Wednesday's protests were quieter and no protesters violated the doors. Protesters dispersed in the afternoon and there were no reports of injuries.

Former State Department officials and associates of Mr. Pompeo say he wanted to make sure that US diplomats do not suffer damage under his surveillance, especially because, as a congressman, he was one of the most scathing critics of a militant's handling by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. group attack against an American complex in Benghazi, Libya. The 2012 assault resulted in the deaths of four Americans, including Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens.