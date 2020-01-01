Philly Woman SHOT at the New Year's Eve party at 11:59! (Video graphic)

A woman was shot last night in Philadelphia a minute before the clock struck 12 o'clock. The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, was arguing with a man inside a local Philadelphia club, and finished her shot once.

Here is the video: the warning contains violence

The incident was captured by the camera, while another club assistant broadcast the shooting live.

According to social media accounts, the actual shooting happened at 11:59, just a few seconds before the New Year.

In the video, you can listen to the woman arguing with a man, and then you hear a single shot. You can hear the person who records saying that she "knew,quot; that the gunman would shoot someone.

But the cameraman was surprised when he learned that It was a woman who was shot.

You can see her on the live streamer and say: "Lil mama was shot."

MTO News has no updates on the status of women, or if it is expected to survive the shooting.

