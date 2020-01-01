Peter Wright wins the first World Darts Championship against Michael van Gerwen | Darts news

Wright wins the first important title with an impressive victory against world number 1





Peter Wright finally ended his nightmare against Michael Van Gerwen to win his first PDC World Darts Championship trophy

Peter Wright realized his dream of winning his first World Darts Championship title by beating Michael Nemesis with a 7-3 victory on New Year's Day.

Wright finished years of pain to finally overcome the line and deny that Van Gerwen has picked up his fourth world title in seven years with an exhibition of arrows.

Scotsman Wright was defeated by Van Gerwen in the 2014 World Championship final, one of 59 defeats against the Dutchman, but averaged 102.79, 34 140, 11 highs and 53 percent in doubles to seal his most famous victory.

"The opportunities I used to give Michael, he gave them to me then. World Champion sounds incredible. You should never give up, no matter how many times you get hit. I have done it," Wright said. he told Sky Sports.

Van Gerwen has dominated previous meetings between the couple, but Wright reached the final with marginally better statistics in this tournament.

& # 39; Snakebite & # 39; He directed the opening leg, but failed three in doubles, allowing Van Gerwen to take 88. The Scotsman bounced directly to break into 13 darts. A fabulous 86 on the Dutchman's target sent the set to a decisive leg, but after losing the red bit by an attempt of 170, Wright returned for a combination finish of two 56 darts to advance 1-0.

Wright, who survived a match dart during his second round encounter with Noel Malicdem, produced a 12-dart jump that raised his eyebrows in the third leg of the second set. And the 49-year-old nailed tops in the shot for a 2-0 lead in the final with an average of 105.02.

0:25 Wright nailed this impressive 140 to break into the initial stretch of the fourth set Wright nailed this impressive 140 to break into the initial stretch of the fourth set

The world number 1 raised the bet in the third set by winning all three legs in 37 darts, with an average of 121.86 (13, 11 and 13 darts).

Wright returned in the fourth set with a magnificent opening gambit of 140 against the darts, although Van Gerwen responded with a pulse of 13 darts. He reached a final decisive stretch in which Wright missed a fixed dart, while & # 39; The Green Machine & # 39; He doubled eight to turn it into a level playing field in a tungsten showdown in the seven race.

Wright had the advantage over Van Gerwen in the first six sets

Wright was close to a final of nine darts when he hit seven perfect arrows before missing the sharp 19 in the second leg of the fifth set. He still dated an impressive 10 darts before Van Gerwen unusually lost a seventh dart in the outer ring to allow & # 39; Snakebite & # 39; counterattack with double 18 and a 3-2 advantage.

Wright, dressed in purple for the final, couldn't beat Van Gerwen when they faced great honors, and lost again after beating 11-10 in the 2019 Champions League final in October. But he was beginning to realize his dream after bleaching the upper seed to recover a mattress of two sets in 4-2 thanks to a corset of 81 payments and an end of 80.

0:13 Van Gerwen took out this impressive box of 124 to win the eighth set. Van Gerwen took out this impressive box of 124 to win the eighth set.

Van Gerwen, who was playing in his fifth world championship final, sealed a seventh set that must win 3-1 with an 11-darter to cut Wright's lead in a set. And he opened the next one with an effortless 124 check before throwing a combination of two 96 darts at launch, but the Scotsman endured and punished Van Gerwen for not taking his dart set at the top by pulling 50 to win it 3- 2 and open up to an advantage of 5-3.

& # 39; Mighty Mike & # 39; achieved an extravagant 128 checkout, his second final of more than a ton of the final at the beginning of the next. But after another set came a distance for the fourth time in the game, Wright nailed the best for an excellent 70 final to move to the brink of victory.

0:57 Van Gerwen missed the double 12 for an attempt of nine darts in the eighth set Van Gerwen missed the double 12 for an attempt of nine darts in the eighth set

MVG missed almost double 12 for an attempt of nine darts in the second leg of the tenth set: the fourth time he missed double 12 by the holy grail of finals in the tournament. Wright remained motionless as he pulled 76 to break the shot and move within a leg of a famous victory.

1:57 This is the moment when Wright beat Vvan Gerwen to win the World Cup at Alexandra Palace This is the moment when Wright beat Vvan Gerwen to win the World Cup at Alexandra Palace

And with Van Gerwen unable to press Wright, the Scot covered the double 10 with his last dart in his hand before falling to his knees in disbelief.

"Of course I am very disappointed," said Van Gerwen. "Everything I missed took it out, its completion was phenomenal and I can only blame myself. I had six darts to break the shot in the fifth set and if you don't take risks like that, you don't win, it's that simple."

1:18 Wright finally got the Sid Waddell trophy Wright finally got the Sid Waddell trophy

Wright's story about tungsten in the final finals vs MVG 2014 World Champions lost 7-4 (sets) 2015 UK Open lost 11-5 End of the 2015 World Series lost 11-10 2016 UK Open lost 11-4 Finals of the 2016 World Series lost 11-9 Premier League 2017 lost 11-10 Grand Slam 2017 lost 16-12 2018 World Grand Prix lost 5-2 (sets) Champions League 2019 lost 11-10 2020 world champions won 7-3 (sets) legs unless indicated

