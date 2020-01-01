Peter Wright says & # 39; you should never give up & # 39; after the victory of the PDC World Championship | Darts news

















Peter Wright could not hide his emotions after his victory in the World Championship against Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright suppressed tears and said "you should never give up,quot; after his final victory of the PDC World Championship over Michael van Gerwen.

Snakebite had lost ten television finals & # 39; premier & # 39; in his career, many of which occurred in agonizing circumstances and after failing party darts.

But the final 7-3 victory of the 49-year-old Scot over Michael van Gerwen was the culmination of years of hard work.

"You should never give up, no matter how many times you get hit," he said on Sky Sports Darts.

"I used to be defeated by Phil Taylor, Gary Anderson all the time, then Gezzy Price, all these good players keep popping up. I'm thinking, & # 39; all these players keep getting in my way! & # 39;

"But I did it!"

Wright has joined an elite club of only nine players who have won the PDC World Championship. "That sounds amazing, doesn't it?" he said. "That has a good sound."

Wright becomes the second Scot to win the PDC World Championship

Wright missed the game's darts in the previous decision makers and prayed for his arrows to find the D10 bed in the final leg.

"I couldn't believe the first one didn't come in! Or the second one," he said.

"And I thought & # 39; don't do it again, don't do it again & # 39; because Michael is (likely) to come back with nine darts, 11 darts, and surprise me as he has done in the past."

Snakebite hastened to recognize the efforts of his opponent, against whom he had lost seven important finals in the past.

"I'm sorry for Michael. The opportunities he used to give Michael, he gave them to me," he acknowledged.

"Michael is a fantastic player."

When the interview ended, Wright's entry song Do not stop the party He was thrown around Ally Pally and he danced his way across the stage.

