Pep Guardiola: Manchester City was the team of the decade but needs prayers to catch Liverpool | Soccer news

Pep Guardiola is pleased to call the Manchester City team of the 2010s, but admits they need prayers to catch Liverpool

Pep Guardiola feels he might need some help from above to catch Liverpool this season, but there is no doubt that Manchester City is the team of the decade.

City has won 10 major trophies since 2010, with Guardiola in charge of five of them since his arrival in 2016, including two of his four Premier League titles.

The club would also lead a table of added points during the period and its place in the elite of English football has long been confirmed, with only one ending out of the top three since the end of the 2009-10 campaign.

Guardiola said: "I think this club in the last decade was the best team in terms of points, in terms of goals, in terms of everything, even titles. So I congratulate Manchester City on that. I think we did incredibly well. ".

"Congratulations to all the people who work here. They fought with huge & # 39; elephants & # 39; here in England, big, big clubs with the greatest history. During the last decade we were part of them. That's amazing."

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City lifted their fourth Premier League title of the decade in May

The 2019 of the city was even more impressive and Guardiola is anxious that football fans and audiences do not forget the domestic highs of last season despite being 14 points behind the fugitive leader Liverpool, and one point behind the Leicester in second place, when the year came to an end.

He added: "People say, & # 39; how was 2019? & # 39; Now people say it's a disaster.

"But we won four titles in 2019, so it was an incredible year for us, we really enjoyed it. In some games in this last part of the year we had difficulties, but it was an incredible year for us."

But Guardiola says there is little he can do to reverse that deficit without Liverpool's apparent monster hitting serious problems, such is the gap between the two that are heading towards 2020.

When asked how they could catch the Reds, the Spaniard said: "Work harder, play better and pray.

"There are things that we cannot control, there are other problems that we cannot control. We cannot control what a fantastic team like Liverpool has done so far and there are other problems that you cannot control. When everyone is fit, we can do it."