Pentagon sends marines to protect U.S. embassy in Baghdad – Defense Blog

US Marines landed Tuesday at the US embassy complex penetrated by militias and their supporters in Baghdad, according to a recent press release from the US Department of Defense.

The Pentagon has already sent some 100 Marines to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad to strengthen security after Iraqi Shiite protesters enraged by US air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria violated the complex and announced the deployment of more troops to protect the embassy complex.

A US official said the 2nd Battalion and 7th Marine Corps infantry were transferred Tuesday afternoon from Kuwait to the embassy in Baghdad. The Marines were in Kuwait assigned to the Corps crisis response team for the United States Central Command area. The unit is specially trained to respond quickly to problems that arise within that region, which includes the Middle East and Afghanistan.

The Pentagon images published on Tuesday show the Marines carrying their rifles and loading to move to Iraq through an MV-22 Osprey aircraft with a tilt rotor.

Marines disembarking at the United States Embassy Compound in Baghdad, Iraq. pic.twitter.com/wONz3AIONe – Dylan Malyasov (@DylanMalyasov) January 1, 2020

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the United States has taken steps to "guarantee the safety of US citizens, military personnel and diplomats,quot; and to "guarantee our right to legitimate defense." We are sending additional forces to support our staff at the Embassy. ”

The additional force will consist of a small additional detachment of Navy security guards, two defense officials in Washington said. They would be from the Marine Corps Embassy Security Group, which is specifically trained to provide security in US diplomatic missions. UU. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to be identified.

President Donald Trump warned that Iran "would be fully responsible,quot; after protesters stormed the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, before ordering 750 US troops to be sent to the Middle East with 3,000 more preparing for deployment in the next days. .

Trump warned Iran that he would pay a "great price,quot; for "lost lives or damage incurred,quot; during the protests, which followed the US airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters of a Shiite militia backed by Iran in Iraq.