Pentagon deploys 750 paratroopers in the Middle East in response to Iranian threats – Defense Blog

The Pentagon announced the deployment of additional troops in the Middle East in response to the riots in Iraq, and more are expected to come out later this week.

“By order of the Commander in Chief, President Donald J. Trump, I authorized the deployment of an infantry battalion of the Immediate Response Force (IRF) of the 82nd Airborne Division to the area of ​​operations of the US Central Command. UU. In response to recent events in Iraq, "Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday.

According to current information, approximately 750 US troops will be deployed in the region immediately and additional IRF forces are ready to deploy in the coming days.

"This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to rising levels of threat against US personnel and facilities, as we witnessed today in Baghdad," Esper said in a statement. "The United States will protect our people and interests anywhere in the world."

US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the 750 troops would initially be based in Kuwait. Officials said up to 4,000 soldiers could be sent to the region in the next few days if necessary.

According to CNBC, more than 5,000 US soldiers are stationed in Iraq supporting local forces.

President Donald Trump blamed Iran on Tuesday for planning an attack on the US embassy in Iraq and promised to hold Tehran fully responsible.

“Iran killed an American contractor and wounded many. We respond firmly, and we will always do it, ”the president wrote on Twitter. “Now Iran is organizing an attack against the US embassy in Iraq. They will be completely responsible. "

"In addition, we hope that Iraq will use its forces to protect the Embassy, ​​and so we notify it!"