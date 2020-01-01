Pentagon awards $ 1.9 billion contract for F-35 logistics services – Defense Blog

The U.S. Department of Defense UU. He has hired the No. 1 weapons supplier of the Pentagon Lockheed Martin Corp for recurring logistics services for F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter air combat systems in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and participants who They do not belong to the Department of Defense and foreign military sales customers (FMS).

"The services that will be provided include ground maintenance activities, action request resolution, deposit activation activities, automatic operations and maintenance of the logistics information system, reliability, maintenance and implementation and support of health management, supply chain management and activities to provide and support initial pilot and maintainer training, "states a service press release.

The work will be done in Fort Worth, Texas (61%); Orlando, Florida (25%); Greenville, South Carolina (5%); Warton, United Kingdom (6%) and Redondo Beach, California (3%); and is expected to be completed in December 2020.

This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($ 392,321,076; 38%), Marine Corps ($ 191,048,520; 19%), Navy ($ 87,653,188; 9%), participants who do not belong to the Department of Defense ($ 231,962,860; 23% ) and FMS customers ($ 111,352,368; 11%)

With more than 490 aircraft operating from 21 bases worldwide, the F-35 plays a fundamental role in today's global security environment.

Today, 975 pilots and 8,585 maintainers are trained, and the F-35 fleet has exceeded more than 240,000 accumulated flight hours. Eight nations have F-35 operating from a base in their homeland, eight services have declared Initial Operating Capacity and four services have employed F-35 in combat operations.