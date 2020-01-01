Penn Badgley Shares a “Divine” Love with His Singer-Songwriter Wife, Domino Kirke

Penn Badgley Shares a “Divine” Love with His Singer-Songwriter Wife, Domino KirkeBy ajitJanuary 1, 2020EntertainmentShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Penn Badgley has returned as charismatic sociopath Joe Goldberg in season 2 of Netflix’s You.In real life, Badgley—who recently spilled the beans about You season 3—has been married to musician Domino Kirke since 2017, and has said that their… %%ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Demonstrators leave the US embassy complex in Baghdad | Iraq News Latest News Matilda Coleman - January 1, 2020 0 Protesters withdrew from the perimeter of the US embassy in Baghdad after Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular mobilization forces) the paramilitary force ordered them to leave,... Read moreOrange is the new black Danielle Brooks is engaged Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 1, 2020 0 Instagram New year, new ring!Congratulations are in order for Danielle Brooks who got engaged to her boyfriend Dennis Gelin just before... Read moreJoe Root backs up the four-day trial trials and talks about captaincy, improving England, plus his T20 aspirations | Cricket News Sports Lisa Witt - January 1, 2020 0 Read moreSomeone's mother confused Zendaya with someone else and the video is awkward but above all fun and sweet Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 1, 2020 0 Someone's mother confused Zendaya with someone else and the video is awkward... Read moreFour Syrian children killed in New Year's attack on school | news from Syria Latest News Matilda Coleman - January 1, 2020 0 At least eight civilians were killed Wednesday in a rocket attack by Syrian government forces at a school in Idlib, the last opposition stronghold... Read more